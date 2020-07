Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard e-payments online portal package receiving

Il Palazzo features boutique-style living in the heart of San Diego's Little Italy. Our incredible community features studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes and exclusive amenities, including a 24/7 fitness center, sun deck terrace with lounge seating and business center. With access to endless shopping, fine dining, nightlife, and entertainment, you'll be sure to love your new home at Il Palazzo.