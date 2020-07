Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym playground pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill sauna cats allowed elevator garage parking car wash area hot tub

La Jolla's Largest Floor Plans - One, Two and Three Bedroom Plans plus Loft Units!



Valentia features a boutique collection of smoke-free condominium style apartments in a desirable location. Located in the employment mecca of the Golden Triangle, Valentia is just blocks to upscale UTC mall and across the street from the Nobel Athletic Fields and Recreation Center with over 30 acres of recreation including sports fields, dog park, playground, gymnasium/recreation center, library and BBQ and picnic areas.



At Valentia, you'll enjoy the resident lounge with gaming and billiards table, business center, fitness center, racquetball courts, swimming pools, spas and sauna. Each apartment comes with raised panel cabinetry, hearty wood flooring, designer paint, custom lighting, granite countertops and Whirlpool appliances.