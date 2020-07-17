2826 Escala Cir

Amenities

This Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath Newer townhome is located in Escala of Mission valley in a resort style Community,It is A prefect Floor plan for roommates 2 of the bedroom are master suite, large balcony, 2 car garage , hard wood floor in the main floor, complex offers pool, spa, gym, tennis court rec room, outdoor fireplace, and much more!!!Close to I 15,163,5,8,803 SDSU, Uscd , Mission and fashion valley mallS, trolly, shopping centers, Restaurants 8 min to Downtown San Diego and beaches.