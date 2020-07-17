All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:00 PM

2826 Escala Cir

2826 Escala Circle · (858) 967-5140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2826 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath Newer townhome is located in Escala of Mission valley in a resort style Community,It is A prefect Floor plan for roommates 2 of the bedroom are master suite, large balcony, 2 car garage , hard wood floor in the main floor, complex offers pool, spa, gym, tennis court rec room, outdoor fireplace, and much more!!!Close to I 15,163,5,8,803 SDSU, Uscd , Mission and fashion valley mallS, trolly, shopping centers, Restaurants 8 min to Downtown San Diego and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 Escala Cir have any available units?
2826 Escala Cir has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 Escala Cir have?
Some of 2826 Escala Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 Escala Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2826 Escala Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 Escala Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2826 Escala Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2826 Escala Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2826 Escala Cir offers parking.
Does 2826 Escala Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2826 Escala Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 Escala Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2826 Escala Cir has a pool.
Does 2826 Escala Cir have accessible units?
No, 2826 Escala Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 Escala Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2826 Escala Cir has units with dishwashers.
