Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access key fob access package receiving new construction

Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Experience a life lived well at Luma. Custom design and signature San Diego views add a shimmering quality to every day. Each studio, one-,two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and penthouses offer front-row access to the vibrant energy of downtown. From hardwood-style flooring to modern two-tone cabinetry, Schlage keyless entry, Nest WiFi thermostats and expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. There is a sleek and airy freshness to each Luma designer home and a floor plan guaranteed to suit your style. LMC LIVING, INC. CA DRE #01983707