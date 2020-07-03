Sofi Canyon Hills

Amenities
Sofi at Topanga Canyon is a community of exquisite Chatsworth, CA apartments, where residents know firsthand the meaning of upscale living. Beautiful shade trees, combined with lush landscaping, provide the backdrop to a community that can only be described as - Where Enchantment and Comfort Meet.
Each of our one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Chatsworth, CA, feature elegant amenities and designer extras. Enjoy stone countertops, deluxe chef-inspired kitchens, and spectacular high ceilings. But the elegance does not overshadow the need for everyday conveniences, including a washer and dryer in each apartment home and a generous amount of living, storage, and closet space. We are also a pet friendly community! This is the ultimate in luxury apartment living. Call now and schedule a tour to make our apartments for rent in Chatsworth your new home.