Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM

Sofi Canyon Hills

Open Now until 6pm
9870 Mercy Rd · (833) 928-1337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9870 Mercy Rd, San Diego, CA 92129
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 125 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,406

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 965 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,406

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 063 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,426

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 542 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,628

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Unit 062 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,628

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Unit 361 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,628

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sofi Canyon Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
smoke-free community
Sofi at Topanga Canyon is a community of exquisite Chatsworth, CA apartments, where residents know firsthand the meaning of upscale living. Beautiful shade trees, combined with lush landscaping, provide the backdrop to a community that can only be described as - Where Enchantment and Comfort Meet.

Each of our one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Chatsworth, CA, feature elegant amenities and designer extras. Enjoy stone countertops, deluxe chef-inspired kitchens, and spectacular high ceilings. But the elegance does not overshadow the need for everyday conveniences, including a washer and dryer in each apartment home and a generous amount of living, storage, and closet space. We are also a pet friendly community! This is the ultimate in luxury apartment living. Call now and schedule a tour to make our apartments for rent in Chatsworth your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Deposit is required when holding a unit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sofi Canyon Hills have any available units?
Sofi Canyon Hills has 10 units available starting at $2,406 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Sofi Canyon Hills have?
Some of Sofi Canyon Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sofi Canyon Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Sofi Canyon Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sofi Canyon Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Sofi Canyon Hills is pet friendly.
Does Sofi Canyon Hills offer parking?
Yes, Sofi Canyon Hills offers parking.
Does Sofi Canyon Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sofi Canyon Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sofi Canyon Hills have a pool?
Yes, Sofi Canyon Hills has a pool.
Does Sofi Canyon Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Sofi Canyon Hills has accessible units.
Does Sofi Canyon Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sofi Canyon Hills has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sofi Canyon Hills?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

