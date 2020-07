Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed courtyard e-payments green community hot tub internet access online portal

We offer On-Site parking (one space per unit), On-Site weekly maintenance, On-Site laundry facilities, On-Site storage, and 24/7 emergency vendor services. We are located in a quiet neighborhood with breathtaking canyon views. Many residents have returned upon move out to re-rent here again.We are within walking distance to schools, libraries, gyms, shopping, banks, grocery stores and more. The grounds are professionally landscaped and maintained weekly. We also offer RECYCLING!