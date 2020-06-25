All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

17461 Bernardo Center Drive

17461 Bernardo Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17461 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17461 Bernardo Center Drive have any available units?
17461 Bernardo Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17461 Bernardo Center Drive have?
Some of 17461 Bernardo Center Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17461 Bernardo Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17461 Bernardo Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17461 Bernardo Center Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17461 Bernardo Center Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17461 Bernardo Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17461 Bernardo Center Drive offers parking.
Does 17461 Bernardo Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17461 Bernardo Center Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17461 Bernardo Center Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17461 Bernardo Center Drive has a pool.
Does 17461 Bernardo Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 17461 Bernardo Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17461 Bernardo Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17461 Bernardo Center Drive has units with dishwashers.
