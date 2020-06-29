Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal cats allowed parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed 24hr laundry e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Elan Loma Highlands Apartment Homes for rent in Point Loma, CA is a small beach community with extraordinary views of the Pacific Ocean. While residing with us, you can go to the beach, of course, or visit the Famous Liberty Station, formerly the site of San Diego's Naval Training Center and full of rich history and culture with unique museums and historic buildings. The community offers spacious studios, one and two bedroom floor plans with fully equipped kitchen, designated dining room, accommodating living room, dishwasher, balcony/patio in select units, satin nickel plated ceiling fans, mirror panel closet doors and complimentary accent wall. The community also boasts a lush landscaping, on-site laundry facilities, assigned parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Loma Highlands welcomes cats; please see our pet policy as certain restrictions may apply.Point Loma is San Diego's best kept secret. Look for a low tide and visit the Point Loma tide pools, or enjoy a concert by the bay at Humphreys. Take a day trip to Shelter Island Memorial, or go on a seasonal whale watching trip. For your convenience, Robb Field, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo are just minutes away. Come home to Elan Loma Highlands and enjoy easy living in Point Loma.