Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Elan Loma Highlands

2185 Chatsworth Boulevard · (302) 732-2207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2185 Chatsworth Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 07 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Loma Highlands.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
cats allowed
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
24hr laundry
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Elan Loma Highlands Apartment Homes for rent in Point Loma, CA is a small beach community with extraordinary views of the Pacific Ocean. While residing with us, you can go to the beach, of course, or visit the Famous Liberty Station, formerly the site of San Diego's Naval Training Center and full of rich history and culture with unique museums and historic buildings. The community offers spacious studios, one and two bedroom floor plans with fully equipped kitchen, designated dining room, accommodating living room, dishwasher, balcony/patio in select units, satin nickel plated ceiling fans, mirror panel closet doors and complimentary accent wall. The community also boasts a lush landscaping, on-site laundry facilities, assigned parking, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Loma Highlands welcomes cats; please see our pet policy as certain restrictions may apply.Point Loma is San Diego's best kept secret. Look for a low tide and visit the Point Loma tide pools, or enjoy a concert by the bay at Humphreys. Take a day trip to Shelter Island Memorial, or go on a seasonal whale watching trip. For your convenience, Robb Field, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo are just minutes away. Come home to Elan Loma Highlands and enjoy easy living in Point Loma.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Lot: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Loma Highlands have any available units?
Elan Loma Highlands has 3 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Loma Highlands have?
Some of Elan Loma Highlands's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Loma Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Loma Highlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Loma Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Loma Highlands is pet friendly.
Does Elan Loma Highlands offer parking?
Yes, Elan Loma Highlands offers parking.
Does Elan Loma Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Loma Highlands does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Loma Highlands have a pool?
No, Elan Loma Highlands does not have a pool.
Does Elan Loma Highlands have accessible units?
No, Elan Loma Highlands does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Loma Highlands have units with dishwashers?
No, Elan Loma Highlands does not have units with dishwashers.
