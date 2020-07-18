6720 E HUBBELL Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Be the first to see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home in South Scottsdale. Located close to old town Scottsdale, Tempe town lake the 202 and the Phoenix Zoo. Both the front and the backyard have grass, mature trees provide nice shade in the front yard. Inside is nice and clean and ready to move in. We are seeking a tenant that can move in within the next 30 days. no pets preferred. no smoking. Tenant is responsible for landscape maintenance and all utilities. Tenant will need to provide your own refrigerator & washer.