Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:46 AM

178 Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1158 sqft
Recently renovated, furnished apartments feature garbage disposal and hardwood floors. Situated near Cholla Park and Ancala Country Club. Apartment amenities include yoga, coffee bar and hot tub for relaxation.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
23 Units Available
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$987
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
987 sqft
Recently renovated apartments within walking distance of Camelback Park and golf course. Hardwood floors, carpet and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community has courtyard, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
22 Units Available
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,306
1175 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1502 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to Loop 101. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes parking garage, media room, sauna, tennis court and hot tub.
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
17 Units Available
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,109
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1199 sqft
IMT Desert View is located in the North Scottsdale neighborhood and offers close proximity to the dining, shopping and entertainment of Phoenix. The community's units offer carpet, hardwood floors, ranges, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
25 Units Available
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
968 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes come with large walk-in closets, private balconies and extra storage room. The gated community has guest suites, a basketball court and a spa.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
24 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1106 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Scottsdale just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Old Town. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom units with fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,075
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
863 sqft
The Scottsdale Springs community is located near Osborn Park and offers proximity to Old Town Scottsdale and the Waterfront. The one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer walk-in closets, carpet, patios or balconies and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,257
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1157 sqft
Residents in this luxury community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, a concierge and a parking garage. Located in the heart of Scottsdale. Units feature walk-in closets and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Scottsdale Shadows
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1213 sqft
Units at luxury community feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal pool table, volleyball court, pool, gym and dog park. Located near Scottsdale Shadows Executive Golf Course.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,247
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
950 sqft
Beautiful location in Scottsdale close to shopping and dining. Residents enjoy units with central A/C, patios or balconies, and washers and dryers. The community features two large pools and a spa.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
26 Units Available
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,159
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1316 sqft
Great location in Scottsdale, close to shopping, parks and dining. Luxury units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, internet access, tennis courts and volleyball court.
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
19 Units Available
Airpark
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,279
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,809
1301 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to parks, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Community includes amenities like hot tub, pool, parking and media room.
Last updated July 11 at 12:00am
4 Units Available
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
903 sqft
From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our neighbors happy to call Las Hadas home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
24 Units Available
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,155
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
947 sqft
Community amenities include a fireside lounge, 24-hour gym and pool. Homes come with private fireplaces and extra storage room. Located close to Route 51, providing easy connectivity to Scottsdale Airport.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
23 Units Available
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,239
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxurious community offers parking, pool, trash valet, and dog park. Great location in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
182 Units Available
Airpark
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,464
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1411 sqft
Vitri will set a new standard of apartment living, seamlessly combining design, modern-day conveniences and an elevated level of service. Vitri is now open! CHOOSE THE TYPE OF LEASING EXPERIENCE THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1385 sqft
Individual balconies with breathtaking views, washer and dryers, fully equipped kitchens and full access to swimming pool and spas. Superb walking and jogging trails close by and within walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Paseo Village
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
In Scottsdale's McCormick Ranch neighborhood, these apartment homes boast a pool, an eat-in kitchen, and a washer and dryer in select apartments. The convenient location puts residents close to shopping and dining.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$870
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
955 sqft
Welcome to Scottsdale’s beautiful Shadow Ridge Apartments, conveniently located near all the best things Scottsdale has to offer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
50 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,682
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,333
1348 sqft
Luxury amenities including a putting green, car wash area, and sauna. Interiors include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and washer/dryer. The pet-friendly apartments are on Camelback Road, across the street from Fashion Square Mall.
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
21 Units Available
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,620
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments feature ceiling fans, vinyl wood plank flooring, and ice maker. Community includes fitness center, pools, and wet bar. Located close to Eldorado Park and Vista Del Camino Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
77 Units Available
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1345 sqft
Nestled in the vibrant North Scottsdale neighborhood, complete with a myriad of dining and entertainment options, our luxury apartment homes offer a wide variety of features and amenities that cater to all your needs.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Airpark
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,260
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1173 sqft
Sophisticated studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a green and friendly community. Complex has a gym, pool, clubhouse and wine room for mingling with the neighbors.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1006 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 101. Also close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Pet-friendly apartments situated in lush grounds with mature landscaping. Multiple on-site amenities, including a coffee bar, fitness center and heated swimming pool.

July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Scottsdale rents decline sharply over the past month

Scottsdale rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Scottsdale stand at $1,083 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,349 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Scottsdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Scottsdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Scottsdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Scottsdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Scottsdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Scottsdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,349 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Scottsdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Scottsdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Scottsdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

