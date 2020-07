Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access accessible carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

Desert Parks Vista offers newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom luxury apartments for rent in the highly desirable DC Ranch area in North Scottsdale. Desert Parks Vista is truly a resort-style community providing beautifully landscaped grounds, tranquil water features throughout, stunning mountain views, and unsurpassed sunsets. Our gorgeous and spacious remodeled apartment homes provide the ultimate interior comforts including upgraded stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchen designs, open-airy layouts, over-sized balconies and patios, and custom, walk-in closets. Our community is located in DC Ranch within walking distance to DC Ranch Crossing, a charming, open-air shopping center boasting a gourmet market, day spa, great food, fitness, and more. Even better, we are located ¼ mile from the 101 freeway just east side of Pima Rd., and only minutes from Market Street, a mixed-use community center featuring the area's best shopping, dining, and entertainment.