114 Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Scottsdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
$
Airpark
19 Units Available
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,374
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1131 sqft
Luxury amenities, including indoor club room, fitness facility and parking structure. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, close to shopping at the Scottsdale Shops. Residents can choose from studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
23 Units Available
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
968 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes come with large walk-in closets, private balconies and extra storage room. The gated community has guest suites, a basketball court and a spa.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
35 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1345 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
37 Units Available
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$997
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1374 sqft
Situated in the heart of North Scottsdale, this community offers outstanding access to shops and dining. Units include updated kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, private terraces, walk-in closets, and ample natural light.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Scottsdale
8 Units Available
Standard
6811 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,664
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, with easy access to dining and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, trash valet and wine room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Scottsdale
28 Units Available
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,665
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1151 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$870
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
810 sqft
Everything you need for a relaxed lifestyle can be found at Dwell. Enjoy spacious apartments, a dog park, picnic area and three refreshing pools, as well as easy access to schools, shopping and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1166 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Scottsdale just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Old Town. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom units with fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
DC Ranch
23 Units Available
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,296
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1452 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious floor plans and extra storage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and gym. Near the Pima Freeway. Beside TPC Scottsdale Champions Course.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Scottsdale
13 Units Available
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1385 sqft
Individual balconies with breathtaking views, washer and dryers, fully equipped kitchens and full access to swimming pool and spas. Superb walking and jogging trails close by and within walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1348 sqft
Close to hot spots in Scottsdale, including the Four Peaks Brewery and TPC. Easy access to hiking trails and malls. Astounding views from private balconies. Amenities include garages and Roman soaking tubs.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
14 Units Available
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,279
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,794
1275 sqft
This green community boasts a gym, sauna, hot tub and pool. Apartments contain washers and dryers, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Next to the Coronado Golf Course and within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,175
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
947 sqft
Community amenities include a fireside lounge, 24-hour gym and pool. Homes come with private fireplaces and extra storage room. Located close to Route 51, providing easy connectivity to Scottsdale Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
3 Units Available
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, schools and entertainment. Both one- and two-story condos feature gourmet kitchens, vanity mirrors, ceramic tile flooring and one-car garages. Full size washer/dryer in every unit.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
21 Units Available
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
905 sqft
Imagine living the lifestyle your dreams are made of. Welcome to Broadstone Ancala apartments located in North Scottsdale, and picture yourself stepping in luxurious contemporary interiors, perfected with custom touches.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
64 Units Available
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1345 sqft
Nestled in the vibrant North Scottsdale neighborhood, complete with a myriad of dining and entertainment options, our luxury apartment homes offer a wide variety of features and amenities that cater to all your needs.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Scottsdale
8 Units Available
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,733
1290 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1563 sqft
Condo-style apartments and bespoke floor plans meld with outdoor fire pits at Ten Wine Lofts, Scottsdale, AZ. Lobby service and on-site clubhouse add another element of luxury and comfort. Close to Main Street Arts District.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
16 Units Available
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,109
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
993 sqft
Located within walking distance of local shopping, schools and the local trolley system, this development is welcoming and scenic. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, ceiling fans and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,427
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
949 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in great, convenient location. Top features include hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and balcony. Just three miles from downtown Scottsdale and 15 miles from Phoenix.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,090
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
450 sqft
Scottsdale 5th Avenue is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Spacious apartments among beautiful landscaping. Located in the heart of Scottsdale with easy access to shops and restaurants. Choice of two floor plans with fully fitted kitchen and bathroom. Amenities include fitness center, pool, spa.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$860
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Scottsdale’s beautiful Shadow Ridge Apartments, conveniently located near all the best things Scottsdale has to offer.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Scottsdale
1 Unit Available
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the finest in Arizona housing at Loloma Vista Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1144 sqft
Bright and airy apartments near Indian Bend Wash. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and energy-saving tech. Pet-friendly community with dog park, and courtyard. Gym with yoga and pool.
City Guide for Scottsdale, AZ

Congratulations! If you’re moving to Scottsdale, you’re probably doing alright for yourself. Scottsdale is one of the more exclusive enclaves of the greater Phoenix desert metroplex. A hop and a skip from downtown and right next door to college town Tempe, you’ll never be lacking for food, entertainment, or shopping around here. Pop open a nice bottle of wine and read on.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Scottsdale, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Scottsdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

