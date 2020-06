146 Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ

Moving to Gilbert

In addition to several pairs of sunglasses, you'll do best in Gilbert by bringing along other sun-happy necessities, such as a sunhat, sunscreen, flip flops and oven mitts for opening your car doors. While the oven-mitt tidbit is largely a joke, your car hood can get hot enough in Gilbert summers to fry an egg, bake a cookie or sear anyone silly enough to attempt to sit on it.

Even though many of the housing units in Gilbert were built in 2000 or later, you'll still have money left over after rent to keep yourself stocked with all those sunny weather necessities. Don't expect to rent a place for too much more than the rest of the state, although your rates can increase from there based on exact location, size and amenities, such as a cool, refreshing swimming pool.

A good place to start your search may be in areas in the southern portion of the city which seem to have more vacancies than its northern cousins. You also want to prepare by gathering proof of income, your current credit report and a few reference letters from past landlords, coworkers and friends that outline what a wonderful, on-time-paying tenant you would be.

Gilbert is stocked with newer homes, which mean you may be treated to two crucial amenities not always found in older Arizona residences: air conditioning and a garage. Even a carport will do, as long as you have something to shield your car from the areas searing sun. Older homes in the southwest often have this thing called a swamp cooler which circulates air and is fine in the proverbial "dry heat" but don't do much when humidity hits during summer rains.