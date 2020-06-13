Apartment List
/
AZ
/
gilbert
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

146 Apartments for rent in Gilbert, AZ

📍
Val Vista Lakes
The Islands
Heritage District
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
$
24 Units Available
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1159 sqft
Welcome home to Acero Cooley Station Apartments, a brand new upscale apartment community located in Gilbert, AZ. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Val Vista Lakes
8 Units Available
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
964 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include access to pool, parking and playground. Easy access to the heart of downtown Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
$
32 Units Available
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,405
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1151 sqft
New construction community located in the East Valley area, near SanTan Village Mall. Resort-style living with a pool, media lounge and fireplaces. Gourmet kitchens, built-in shelving and granite countertops throughout.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
18 Units Available
Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,258
845 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1054 sqft
Comfortable kitchen with all appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and extra storage space. Pet friendly, carport, business center and conference room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
28 Units Available
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,309
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1290 sqft
Close to S Recker Road. A technologically advanced community featuring a gym, a pool and a volleyball court. Luxury apartments include a patio or balcony, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
29 Units Available
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1354 sqft
Upscale homes with dark walnut cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and pendant lighting. Community features a fitness center, pool and cabana, and reserved parking. Easy access to Santan Freeway. Near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
35 Units Available
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,026
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1360 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to San Tan Freeway. Homes feature private patios, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
$
Lakewood
4 Units Available
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln, Gilbert, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1691 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Get swept away by the charm of Gilbert, AZ in a single-family detached rental home at BB Living at Higley Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
8 Units Available
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and nine-foot ceilings. Community offers business center, BBQ grills, and fitness center. Located close to SanTan Village and Freestone Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
$
Heritage District
11 Units Available
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1425 sqft
Great location, close to the Pinal County Historical Museum and the City of Coolidge Municipal Airport. Residents live in units with nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and expansive windows. Community has gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Vincenz
27 Units Available
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
$1,240
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1220 sqft
Experience refined living at Elevation SanTan. Offering studio, 1-, and 2- bedroom apartment homes with impressive finishes and resort quality amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
41 Units Available
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1607 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Gateway Place, your destination for stunning new apartments in Gilbert, AZ. Our one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are designed with care and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Heritage District
15 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
756 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1525 sqft
Great location right in Gilbert Town Square at Gilbert Road and Civic Center Drive. Upscale apartments with modern finishes. Community features a clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool and patio area with outdoor spots for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,244
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,661
1319 sqft
A lovely building offering an array of pet-friendly apartments. Perks include patios/balconies, air conditioning, a garage, a playground, a pool, bike storage, a 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Park Meadow
125 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
1200 sqft
Energy-efficient homes blend first-class amenities with contemporary interiors. Located close to downtown Gilbert and Highway 60. Units have air conditioning and extra storage. Fitness center, swimming pool and high-speed internet access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
The Islands
26 Units Available
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,034
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1090 sqft
Less than 7 miles from downtown Gilbert. One- to two-bedroom units come with walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Val Vista Lakes
7 Units Available
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1330 sqft
A beautiful lakefront property within the desirable master-planned community of Val Vista Lakes, we offer easy access to Interstate 60, an A-rated school district, fine dining, excellent shopping, great parks and nature preserves.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1248 sqft
Surrounded by outdoor adventure, leisurely shopping and incredible food, The Flats at SanTan Apartment Homes is centrally located to help you easily achieve a work-life balance.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments near the Superstition Springs Golf Club. Sink your feet in plush carpet and take advantage of in-unit laundry. Amenities include a media room and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,004
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
865 sqft
One- and two-bed spacious apartments just two blocks from Gilbert's Heart of the Heritage District. Fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, private balcony or patio. Fitness center, heated pool, close to good schools.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
$
9 Units Available
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to restaurants like Carabba's or Someburros. Apartments include private garages, nine-foot ceilings, and full size washer and dryer. Community offers heated spa, BBQ grills, and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
21 Units Available
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St, Gilbert, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
From the moment you step onto the lush, perfectly manicured grounds of our Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch Apartments, you instantly begin to feel the stress of the day evaporate.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave, Gilbert, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,302
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1120 sqft
Quiet neighborhood with good access to shops and schools. Modern interiors, in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans and 9-foot ceilings. Fitness center, sports courts, internet cafe, gated community. Short drive to AZ-60.

Median Rent in Gilbert

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Gilbert is $1,236, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,540.
Studio
$1,018
1 Bed
$1,236
2 Beds
$1,540
3+ Beds
$2,242
City GuideGilbert
"In Arizona, shade trees are your best friends... and occasionally the basis of small civil wars over parking." (-- Terri Guillemets)

With a No. 3 ranking on the City-Data list of top 101 larger cities with the most sunshine per year, Terri Guillemts words have never rang more true. To be blunt, Gilbert is definitely a place that merits a few good pairs of sunglasses. Sunshine isnt the only bright spot of this bustling city of more than 220,000 folks. A high growth rate is on its list of claims to fame, with a population increase of more than 100 percent from 2000 to 2012. Another notable factor for this Maricopa County city is its proximity to the state capital of Phoenix. A sunny place to be, indeed!

Having trouble with Craigslist Gilbert? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Gilbert

In addition to several pairs of sunglasses, you'll do best in Gilbert by bringing along other sun-happy necessities, such as a sunhat, sunscreen, flip flops and oven mitts for opening your car doors. While the oven-mitt tidbit is largely a joke, your car hood can get hot enough in Gilbert summers to fry an egg, bake a cookie or sear anyone silly enough to attempt to sit on it.

Even though many of the housing units in Gilbert were built in 2000 or later, you'll still have money left over after rent to keep yourself stocked with all those sunny weather necessities. Don't expect to rent a place for too much more than the rest of the state, although your rates can increase from there based on exact location, size and amenities, such as a cool, refreshing swimming pool.

A good place to start your search may be in areas in the southern portion of the city which seem to have more vacancies than its northern cousins. You also want to prepare by gathering proof of income, your current credit report and a few reference letters from past landlords, coworkers and friends that outline what a wonderful, on-time-paying tenant you would be.

Gilbert is stocked with newer homes, which mean you may be treated to two crucial amenities not always found in older Arizona residences: air conditioning and a garage. Even a carport will do, as long as you have something to shield your car from the areas searing sun. Older homes in the southwest often have this thing called a swamp cooler which circulates air and is fine in the proverbial "dry heat" but don't do much when humidity hits during summer rains.

Gilbert Neighborhoods

The city of Gilbert stretches across 43 square miles, which offers plenty of elbow room with an average population density of 5,148 people per square mile. It also serves up plenty of living options, thanks to the more than 40 different neighborhoods NeighborhoodScout says make up the sprawling, sunny place called Gilbert.

Tremaine/Falfa: Start in the far northwest corner of Gilbert and you start in the Tremaine/Falfa area. You'll be able to find lower rental rates in this area.

S. Power Road/Kiowa Avenue: Jump to the far northeast corner of Gilbert and you land in the S. Power Road/Kiowa Avenue zone. Here you'll find higher rates on rental properties, which consist of a mix of rental homes and apartment complexes offering studio apartments for rent.

S. Power Road/E. Elliot Road: Shimmy kitty-corner to the southeast of the Kiowa Avenue zone. It can be one of the toughest places to nab an home or apartment for rent, with a vacancy rate that dips as low as 0 percent.

S. Val Vista Drive/E. Williams Field Road: Move further south still and you hit the center of Gilbert and the sizable S. Val Vista Drive/E. Williams Field Road neighborhood. You'll see a vacancy rate that creeps up as high as 11 percent, above the national average.

S. Higley Road/E. Chandler Heights Road: Another sizable portion of Gilbert is in its southwest corner in the form of the S. Higley Road/E. Chandler Heights Road zone. Here you'll have even better luck landing a place to live, with up to 15 percent vacancy rates in apartments and rental houses.

Chandler Heights: Scoot a bit to the east and land in another area filled with Gilberts typical slate of newer homes built in 2000 or even later.

What People Do in Gilbert

Enjoying the sun is a top activity in Gilbert, provided you do it during off-peak hours in the summer. High noon is asking for high risk of dehydration during the summer months where daily high temperatures regularly hit above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Tolerable winters can more than make up for it, however, with average winter temps typically sticking between 50 and 60 degrees.

If you want to the state capitol a whirl, either for work or play, Phoenix is about 25 miles northwest of Gilbert. You can even ride down U.S. Route 60, also known as Superstition Freeway, with a dandy name stemming from the Superstition Mountains farther east down the road.

Gilbert is also a veritable paradise for desert hiking, thanks to its location near at least 10 generous parklands that are anywhere from 14 to 35 miles away in either direction. A handful of smaller, local parks grace the landscape if you'd prefer to keep it closer to home. As you may have already guessed, hiking and outdoor activities are most comfortable and less deadly in the winter, spring and fall than they are in the Arizona summer.

Wait, so you think all folks do is go to Phoenix or the desert trails? No way. Theres plenty to do in the city proper without even leaving Gilberts borders. There's an A to Z shopping (almost), with a bevy of businesses that range from Ace Hardware to Wendys with Macys, Mens Warehouse and Dairy Queen in between. Additional to-dos include the Hale Centre Theatre, circa 1947, which is the longest privately owned and operated continuously running theater in the country. It has served up close-up, intimate theater performances at least once a week since its opening.

June 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Gilbert Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gilbert Rent Report. Gilbert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gilbert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Gilbert rents declined significantly over the past month

Gilbert rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gilbert stand at $1,237 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,541 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Gilbert's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gilbert, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gilbert

    As rents have increased moderately in Gilbert, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gilbert is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Gilbert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,541 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.9% rise in Gilbert.
    • While Gilbert's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gilbert than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Gilbert is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Gilbert?
    In Gilbert, the median rent is $1,018 for a studio, $1,236 for a 1-bedroom, $1,540 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,242 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gilbert, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Gilbert?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Gilbert include Val Vista Lakes, The Islands, and Heritage District.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Gilbert?
    Some of the colleges located in the Gilbert area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Gilbert?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gilbert from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, and Tempe.

    Similar Pages

    Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
    Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
    Gilbert Studio Apartments