Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

333 Furnished Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Paseo Village
8 Units Available
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,000
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1050 sqft
In Scottsdale's McCormick Ranch neighborhood, these apartment homes boast a pool, an eat-in kitchen, and a washer and dryer in select apartments. The convenient location puts residents close to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Scottsdale
1 Unit Available
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the finest in Arizona housing at Loloma Vista Apartments.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Scottsdale Ranch
1 Unit Available
10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive
10080 E Mountainview Lake Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
991 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
wow! absolutely gorgeous premium upper level fully furnished scottsdale 1/1 condo located at the prestigious Scottsdale Bay Club community with custom designer plush furnishings, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated paint, granite

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
10444 North 69th Street
10444 North 69th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1091 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Welcome to the Saddletree Estates, a perfect relaxing retreat for your sunny Paradise Valley getaway! Tucked in a quiet community surrounded by greenery landscape, youï¿½??ll love the peacefulness the

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5100 N MILLER Road
5100 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1456 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished (stays furnished) French country patio home. Split master suites (2br/2.5ba). Available now. 2 car garage, breakfast nook and dining room, wet bar, lots of storage, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, skylights, den, community pool and spa.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Paseo Village
1 Unit Available
7133 N Via Alegria
7133 North via De Alegria, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1943 sqft
This immaculate home is rent ready with lovely interior, dining room, newer kitchen, large three bedrooms, Large bedroom can alternate as office with built in shelves, great master suite with patio doors, nice furnished home, fresh paint and

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8244 E Montecito
8244 East Montecito Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1680 sqft
Great Furnished Home very near Old Town Scottsdale with Private Pool! - Lovely updated three bedroom home near Old Town Scottsdale ready for that corporate relocatee or self-quarantine person needing a furnished home.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8444 E Piccadilly Rd
8444 East Picadilly Road, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2650 sqft
HUGE OUTDOOR SPACE - 5 BEDROOM OLD TOWN HOME! - Property Id: 270207 This unique 5 bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is minutes from the 101 and Old Town Scottsdale and in the best location to quickly get to any of the hot spots Scottsdale has to offer!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Scottsdale
1 Unit Available
6824 E. 2nd St Unit 201
6824 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
993 sqft
Scottsdale Condo - Two master bedrooms. Upstairs unit. Heated pool. Establish Scottsdale neighborhood, close to shopping and recreation. This home is also available fully Furnished for $1600 Marygrace Clarke 602-577-1900 (RLNE5670114)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3508 N 81st St
3508 North 81st Street, Scottsdale, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
81ST - 6 BEDROOM OLD TOWN HOME! - Property Id: 233550 NEW FULLY FURNISHED 6 BEDROOM IN OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE! Located only a few minutes from mins to shops, grocery stores, outdoor parks and hundreds of other local attractions! Tenants have full

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7526 E Virginia Ave
7526 East Virginia Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1800 sqft
7526 E Virginia Ave Available 07/01/20 Scottsdale Desert Lux Home- Fully Furnished Vacation/Corporate Short Term Rental - Modern Desert Home in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Large open family room perfect for gatherings.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8214 E Meadowbrook Ave
8214 East Meadowbrook Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 SLEEK MODERN OLD TOWN 4 BEDROOM RENOVATION! - Property Id: 269689 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scottsdale Highlands
1 Unit Available
8550 E Sells Dr
8550 East Sells Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
OLD TOWN 4 BEDROOM RETRO MODERN - NEWLY RENOVATED! - Property Id: 270237 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Incredible retro modern 4 bedroom in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009
4803 North Woodmere Fairway, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1662 sqft
4803 N. Woodmere Fairway #E3009 Available 08/05/20 Gorgeous Luxury Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA Condo - Gorgeous Luxury Fully Furnished 3BR/2BA home in the heart of downtown Old Town Scottsdale.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Troon Village
1 Unit Available
10694 E Yearling Dr
10694 East Yearling Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
Lease to Own or Owner Finance this Awe-Inspiring Home! --NO BANK Qualifying, Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity --PERFECT for CALIFORNIA Buyer wanting OUT! --CALL 602-725-1980 --We Help You Own -- Quick & Easy! --Will Work with Agents, pay 4% for Right

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6126 N 79th St
6126 North 79th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
PRIME LOCATION - OLD TOWN CONDO - 2 POOLS! - Property Id: 274588 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this charming home in the heart of Scottsdale! This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is perfect for that

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8220 E Crestwood Way
8220 East Crestwood Way, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
OLD TOWN 4 BEDROOM DESIGNER HOME! - Property Id: 270094 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1259 N Granite Reef
1259 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1107 sqft
1259 N Granite Reef Available 07/01/20 "The Granite" in Old Town Scottsdale - FURNISHED Rental! - Beautiful town home in Old Town Scottsdale. Large bedrooms, new remodeled Tile/glass master bedroom shower.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4828 North 74th Street - 4828 North 74th Street
4828 North 74th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1945 sqft
2 Bed + Den + 2 Bath Furnished Townhouse in Old Town Scottsdale - Welcome Home to your new fully furnished townhome located in the heart of old town where you can enjoy stunning views of Camelback Mountain & spectacular Arizona sunsets year round.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3931 N 86th St
3931 North 86th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1650 sqft
86TH - JUST RENOVATED OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE HOME! - Property Id: 237859 JUST RENOVATED - OLD TOWN! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with private pool! Located minutes from shopping, nightlife, outdoor activities, restaurants, cafes, Camelback hiking, biking

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hy-view
1 Unit Available
6432 E Vernon Ave
6432 East Vernon Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2200 sqft
VERNON - BRAND NEW! VINTAGE HOLLYWOOD DREAM HOME - Property Id: 233339 RENOVATED! New 4 bedroom home in West Old Town, Scottsdale! Fully furnished with brand new designer furnishes and retro dcor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scottsdale Ranch
1 Unit Available
10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098
10115 East Mountain View Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1076 sqft
Gourgeous Vacation Rental - Property Id: 173147 Get the taste of Arizona in this beautiful oasis in Scottsdale! Gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bed, 2 bath apartment in the gated community of Venetian II with views of the spa and heated pool and a

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
15050 North Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1400 sqft
Available 06/15/20 THOMPSON PEAK - NORTH SCOTTSDALE WALKING DISTANCE! - Property Id: 233574 *** JUST REDUCED *** Fully furnished Scottsdale condo minutes to hundreds of local attractions!! Amazing location within gated community and walking

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Village
1 Unit Available
6625 E 6th St
6625 East 6th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
4000 sqft
Available 06/24/20 Chic Old Town Home - Brand New Build! - Property Id: 268298 This home is fully furnished. Looking for 3 to 6 month lease terms. All new modern design, 4 bedroom and 5 bathrooms.

June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Scottsdale rents decline sharply over the past month

Scottsdale rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Scottsdale stand at $1,091 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,359 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Scottsdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Scottsdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Scottsdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Scottsdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Scottsdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Scottsdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,359 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Scottsdale.
    • While Scottsdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Scottsdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Scottsdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

