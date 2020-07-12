/
airpark
473 Apartments for rent in Airpark, Scottsdale, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
20 Units Available
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,279
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,809
1301 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to parks, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Community includes amenities like hot tub, pool, parking and media room.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
64 Units Available
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,348
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1271 sqft
Elegant apartment living is here at The District at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Find your own slice of paradise at our pet-friendly penthouse, one-, or two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,260
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1173 sqft
Sophisticated studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a green and friendly community. Complex has a gym, pool, clubhouse and wine room for mingling with the neighbors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
29 Units Available
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,277
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1131 sqft
Luxury amenities, including indoor club room, fitness facility and parking structure. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, close to shopping at the Scottsdale Shops. Residents can choose from studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
180 Units Available
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,464
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1411 sqft
Vitri will set a new standard of apartment living, seamlessly combining design, modern-day conveniences and an elevated level of service. Vitri is now open! CHOOSE THE TYPE OF LEASING EXPERIENCE THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2.
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
15345 N Scottsdale Road
15345 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,485
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WAIVED APPLICATION FEES!* High rise luxury penthouse studio with views of Scottsdale Quarter! Light and bright floor plan with private interior bedroom area, private patio, large bathroom, high speed internet access, high ceilings, quartz counters,
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
15509 N Scottsdale Road
15509 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1157 sqft
Luxury unit will go fast! Top floor apartment with Mountain Views. This incredible unit is one of the best in the complex. It is top floor (4th) with no neighbor on the right hand side.
Results within 1 mile of Airpark
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
26 Units Available
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1421 sqft
Camden Legacy features 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with open floor plans and in-unit laundry. Additional amenities include hardwood floors and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community is close to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter.
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
4 Units Available
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
903 sqft
From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our neighbors happy to call Las Hadas home.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
26 Units Available
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1456 sqft
Great location, close to WestWorld of Scottsdale and TPC Scottsdale. Residents enjoy units with dual-pane insulated windows, plush carpeting, and distressed plank flooring. Community has pool, pool with wet bar, and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,124
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1411 sqft
Excellent location close to Scottsdale Sports Complex, Scottsdale Airport, and golf at Sanctuary and TPC. Apartments feature track lighting, breakfast bar, and walk-in closets. Community includes fitness center, business center, and weekly yoga class.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
46 Units Available
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1135 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The 1 & 2 bedroom homes at The Halsten at Chauncey Lane are like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
22 Units Available
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,239
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxurious community offers parking, pool, trash valet, and dog park. Great location in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
31 Units Available
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,290
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1376 sqft
Resort-style living with first-class amenities, including a large pool, hot tub, sauna, volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, and lush courtyard. Elegant interiors are recently renovated and come equipped with relaxing bathtubs.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1378 sqft
Palm tree-lined property with resort-style pool and hot tub, lighted tennis courts, 24-hour fitness studio, and lush gardens. Luxury interiors offer oversized windows, spacious layouts and cultured marble vanities.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,220
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1371 sqft
San Carlos apartments sit in the Scottsdale Horizon community. Just minutes from downtown Phoenix and nearby business centers, units feature bathtubs, extra storage, microwaves, refrigerators, and fireplaces. The community is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Sophisticated comfort awaits you at Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright, a townhome community in Scottsdale Arizona.
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1152 sqft
Residents in this luxury community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, a concierge and a parking garage. Located in the heart of Scottsdale. Units feature walk-in closets and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
21 Units Available
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,306
1175 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1502 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to Loop 101. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes parking garage, media room, sauna, tennis court and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
42 Units Available
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,145
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1140 sqft
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
59 Units Available
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,610
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1285 sqft
Designed by award-winning architects David C. Hovey, FAIA, and David Hovey Jr., AIA, these luxurious new residences offer an experience of desert living unlike any other.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
11 Units Available
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1069 sqft
Spacious, bright units feature in-unit laundry and extra storage. Modern community with carefully groomed grounds, concierge and internet cafe. Pet friendly. Scottsdale Airport and the Scottsdale Links are just a few miles away.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,163
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1006 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 101. Also close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Pet-friendly apartments situated in lush grounds with mature landscaping. Multiple on-site amenities, including a coffee bar, fitness center and heated swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,155
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1348 sqft
Close to hot spots in Scottsdale, including the Four Peaks Brewery and TPC. Easy access to hiking trails and malls. Astounding views from private balconies. Amenities include garages and Roman soaking tubs.
