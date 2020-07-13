607 Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1371 sqft
San Carlos apartments sit in the Scottsdale Horizon community. Just minutes from downtown Phoenix and nearby business centers, units feature bathtubs, extra storage, microwaves, refrigerators, and fireplaces. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
21 Units Available
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,306
1175 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1502 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to Loop 101. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes parking garage, media room, sauna, tennis court and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
60 Units Available
Kierland
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,610
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,220
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1285 sqft
Designed by award-winning architects David C. Hovey, FAIA, and David Hovey Jr., AIA, these luxurious new residences offer an experience of desert living unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
64 Units Available
Airpark
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,348
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1271 sqft
Elegant apartment living is here at The District at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Find your own slice of paradise at our pet-friendly penthouse, one-, or two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,613
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1348 sqft
Luxury amenities including a putting green, car wash area, and sauna. Interiors include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and washer/dryer. The pet-friendly apartments are on Camelback Road, across the street from Fashion Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
23 Units Available
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$947
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
987 sqft
Recently renovated apartments within walking distance of Camelback Park and golf course. Hardwood floors, carpet and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community has courtyard, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
16 Units Available
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$977
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
960 sqft
Luxury living at its finest with world-class amenities: fitness center with yoga studio, sparkling pool with sundeck and spa, dog park, and more. Recently renovated with air conditioning, bathtub, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
30 Units Available
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$880
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1028 sqft
Scottsdale 59 is currently undergoing an extensive renovation to bring urban sophistication and contemporary design to one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the valley! Don’t settle for mediocre apartment living.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
17 Units Available
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1199 sqft
IMT Desert View is located in the North Scottsdale neighborhood and offers close proximity to the dining, shopping and entertainment of Phoenix. The community's units offer carpet, hardwood floors, ranges, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,339
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,239
1503 sqft
Modern, updated and right off Legacy Blvd. Chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Right outside the Camden Foothills, providing exceptional views. Updated throughout with hot tub, pool, and a courtyard on-site.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Monterey at Mountain View
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,319
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1374 sqft
Located close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Units have open kitchen plans with stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour fitness center, hot tub and business center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1421 sqft
Camden Legacy features 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with open floor plans and in-unit laundry. Additional amenities include hardwood floors and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community is close to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
DC Ranch
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1452 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious floor plans and extra storage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and gym. Near the Pima Freeway. Beside TPC Scottsdale Champions Course.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,487
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1151 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,413
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
949 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in great, convenient location. Top features include hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and balcony. Just three miles from downtown Scottsdale and 15 miles from Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
25 Units Available
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1158 sqft
Recently renovated, furnished apartments feature garbage disposal and hardwood floors. Situated near Cholla Park and Ancala Country Club. Apartment amenities include yoga, coffee bar and hot tub for relaxation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,239
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxurious community offers parking, pool, trash valet, and dog park. Great location in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
26 Units Available
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,035
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1126 sqft
Sophisticated kitchens have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Residence features communal coffee bar. Bus stop nearby on East Bell Road.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
948 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in landscaped community with pool and hot tub. Ideal for golfers, as there are several courses within easy driving distance, including Silverado, Talking Stick and McCormick Golf Clubs.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Sophisticated comfort awaits you at Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright, a townhome community in Scottsdale Arizona.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,060
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1150 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to shopping, schools, parks and restaurants. Residents live in luxury units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,140
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
863 sqft
The Scottsdale Springs community is located near Osborn Park and offers proximity to Old Town Scottsdale and the Waterfront. The one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer walk-in closets, carpet, patios or balconies and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
14 Units Available
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1157 sqft
Residents in this luxury community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, a concierge and a parking garage. Located in the heart of Scottsdale. Units feature walk-in closets and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
$
27 Units Available
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
905 sqft
Imagine living the lifestyle your dreams are made of. Welcome to Broadstone Ancala apartments located in North Scottsdale, and picture yourself stepping in luxurious contemporary interiors, perfected with custom touches.

July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Scottsdale rents decline sharply over the past month

Scottsdale rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Scottsdale stand at $1,083 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,349 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Scottsdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Scottsdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Scottsdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Scottsdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Scottsdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Scottsdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,349 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Scottsdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Scottsdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Scottsdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

