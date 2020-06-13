134 Apartments for rent in Fountain Hills, AZ

This is one of the easier places to rent an apartment. Depending on the location they may run a credit report but mostly they will be interested in whether you can pay upfront and not what you did or didn't pay in the past. If you have any black marks on your file you can mitigate the damage by providing proof of income and references from your previous landlords. Expect to pay a pet deposit along with a security deposit.

This is Arizona and this is a highly sought after area so it's expensive, to be perfectly blunt. Now if you are from one of the coasts, you probably won't bat an eye at the cost. If you are from the Midwest then you might want to bring on the smelling salts. While there are distinct neighborhoods, the reality is that there isn't much of a cost of living difference between them. This means that you could get away with paying anywhere between a whimper to a shriek for an apartment depending on the amenities of the building.