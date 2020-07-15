Apartment List
/
AZ
/
scottsdale
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM

122 Studio Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,289
628 sqft
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Airpark
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,470
580 sqft
Sophisticated studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a green and friendly community. Complex has a gym, pool, clubhouse and wine room for mingling with the neighbors.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,413
665 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in great, convenient location. Top features include hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and balcony. Just three miles from downtown Scottsdale and 15 miles from Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
17 Units Available
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$977
436 sqft
Luxury living at its finest with world-class amenities: fitness center with yoga studio, sparkling pool with sundeck and spa, dog park, and more. Recently renovated with air conditioning, bathtub, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
25 Units Available
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,155
571 sqft
Community amenities include a fireside lounge, 24-hour gym and pool. Homes come with private fireplaces and extra storage room. Located close to Route 51, providing easy connectivity to Scottsdale Airport.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
32 Units Available
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$880
500 sqft
Scottsdale 59 is currently undergoing an extensive renovation to bring urban sophistication and contemporary design to one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the valley! Don’t settle for mediocre apartment living.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
181 Units Available
Airpark
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,464
537 sqft
Vitri will set a new standard of apartment living, seamlessly combining design, modern-day conveniences and an elevated level of service. Vitri is now open! CHOOSE THE TYPE OF LEASING EXPERIENCE THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,487
614 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
$
9 Units Available
Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,400
590 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The studio, 1 2 bedroom homes at Carter are like nothing you've ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
58 Units Available
Kierland
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,610
606 sqft
Designed by award-winning architects David C. Hovey, FAIA, and David Hovey Jr., AIA, these luxurious new residences offer an experience of desert living unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$870
418 sqft
Welcome to Scottsdale’s beautiful Shadow Ridge Apartments, conveniently located near all the best things Scottsdale has to offer.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$947
360 sqft
Scottsdale 5th Avenue is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
52 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,693
611 sqft
Luxury amenities including a putting green, car wash area, and sauna. Interiors include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and washer/dryer. The pet-friendly apartments are on Camelback Road, across the street from Fashion Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
31 Units Available
Airpark
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,419
524 sqft
Luxury amenities, including indoor club room, fitness facility and parking structure. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, close to shopping at the Scottsdale Shops. Residents can choose from studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments.

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Airpark
15345 N Scottsdale Road
15345 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,485
557 sqft
WAIVED APPLICATION FEES!* High rise luxury penthouse studio with views of Scottsdale Quarter! Light and bright floor plan with private interior bedroom area, private patio, large bathroom, high speed internet access, high ceilings, quartz counters,
Results within 1 mile of Scottsdale
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
49 Units Available
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,329
587 sqft
A new construction community with open concept floor plans. Luxury amenities including a chef-inspired kitchen, wood-style flooring, walk-in closets, and full-size washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Fitness and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
17 Units Available
Arcadia
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$775
450 sqft
Minutes from Old Cross Cut Canal Park and numerous boutique shops and restaurants. On-site amenities include pool, playground and courtyard. Dogs and cats allowed. Walk-in closets for extra storage and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
33 Units Available
North Tempe-College
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$870
360 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with energy-saving appliances in kitchens, hardwood floors and covered parking. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, play area and business center. Freeways 101 and 202 are close by.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Arcadia
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
422 sqft
Near downtown Phoenix, these garden apartment homes feature a lounging pool, outdoor dining and grilling areas, and carports. The interiors of the studio and one- to two-bedroom apartments offer the options of dens or patios.
Results within 5 miles of Scottsdale
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
$
37 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,034
514 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
$
25 Units Available
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,419
574 sqft
A luxury community with many features, including a resort-like pool and sundeck, large clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor fire pit. Apartments feature tech packages with NEST thermostats, vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,165
538 sqft
Upscale apartment community close to the ASU campus and Tempe Marketplace. City views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Free beach cruiser and kayak sharing program, movie rentals and weekly fitness classes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$810
540 sqft
Urban Trails at the District, Mesa, AZ, offers contemporary living only a stone's throw from Tempe. Newly renovated rooms boast hardwood floors, and community attractions include an on-site gym and easy access to Pita Jungle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,295
964 sqft
The Lofts at Rio Salado are just minutes from Mill Avenue and downtown Phoenix. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, walk-in closets, extra storage, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. This is a pet-friendly community.

July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Scottsdale rents decline sharply over the past month

Scottsdale rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Scottsdale stand at $1,083 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,349 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Scottsdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Scottsdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Scottsdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Scottsdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Scottsdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Scottsdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,349 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Scottsdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Scottsdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Scottsdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsScottsdale 3 BedroomsScottsdale Accessible ApartmentsScottsdale Apartments under $1,000Scottsdale Apartments under $900Scottsdale Apartments with Balcony
    Scottsdale Apartments with GarageScottsdale Apartments with GymScottsdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsScottsdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsScottsdale Apartments with ParkingScottsdale Apartments with PoolScottsdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Scottsdale Cheap PlacesScottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Furnished ApartmentsScottsdale Luxury PlacesScottsdale Pet Friendly PlacesScottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
    Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
    Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
    Scottsdale RanchAirpark
    Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
    Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
    Paradise Valley Community College