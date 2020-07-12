/
downtown scottsdale
150 Apartments for rent in Downtown Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Standard
6811 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,354
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, with easy access to dining and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, trash valet and wine room.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1385 sqft
Individual balconies with breathtaking views, washer and dryers, fully equipped kitchens and full access to swimming pool and spas. Superb walking and jogging trails close by and within walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
52 Units Available
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,613
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1348 sqft
Luxury amenities including a putting green, car wash area, and sauna. Interiors include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and washer/dryer. The pet-friendly apartments are on Camelback Road, across the street from Fashion Square Mall.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
19 Units Available
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,279
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1106 sqft
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office.
Verified
1 of 105
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,487
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1151 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
5 Units Available
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,860
1242 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1498 sqft
Condo-style apartments and bespoke floor plans meld with outdoor fire pits at Ten Wine Lofts, Scottsdale, AZ. Lobby service and on-site clubhouse add another element of luxury and comfort. Close to Main Street Arts District.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the finest in Arizona housing at Loloma Vista Apartments.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6824 E. 2nd St Unit 201
6824 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
993 sqft
Scottsdale Condo - Two master bedrooms. Upstairs unit. Heated pool. Establish Scottsdale neighborhood, close to shopping and recreation. This home is also available fully Furnished for $1600 Marygrace Clarke 602-577-1900 (RLNE5670114)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4741 N Scottsdale Rd # G2000
4741 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1969 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3.5 bath in Safari Drive Condominiums. This vacation rental has it all. High end finishes through out this incredible unit. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with everything needed to cook a nice meal.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4601 N 73RD Street
4601 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1306 sqft
Location Location Location! Newly remodeled 2 story townhome available unfurnished or furnished with pool and 2 car attached garage in the heart of Scottsdale! Complete with stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer in dedicated laundry
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4111 N Drinkwater Boulevard
4111 North Drinkwater Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,765
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Palladium at Civic Center Scottsdale! Looking for a short term stay, a home office, a home away from home? Look no further. This convenient apartment has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and offers a spacious open layout.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6815 E 2ND Street
6815 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! END UNIT!! POOLSIDE!! NORTH FACING DIRECT ACCESS TO YOUR REAR PARKING SPOT. NO STEPS, REMODELED, WALK TO OLD TOWN AND HOTEL VALLEY HO!! CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND DINING IN THE ACCLAIMED SCOTTSDALE GALLARIE!! NIEMAN'S, NORDY'S..
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7161 E RANCHO VISTA Drive
7161 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1027 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED & FURNISHED LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CORNER, EXTERIOR VIEW CONDO, WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN, AND SUPERIOR FINISHES.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7127 E RANCHO VISTA Drive
7127 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ultimate Camelview location overlooking lush garden terraces and one of the community pools. This 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths PLUS a separate den/office makes this the perfect floor plan. Granite countertops in the open kitchen with travertine flooring.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7167 E RANCHO VISTA Drive
7167 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1304 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER FURNISHED CONDO WITH HUGE OUTDOOR SITTING AND DINING AREAS, AND GREAT VIEWS OVERLOOKING THE POOL! Gorgeous, Professionally & Newly Decorated, Designer Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo, With Huge Balcony,
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7151 E RANCHO VISTA Drive
7151 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1062 sqft
Luxury resort-style living in the heart of downtown Scottsdale. Walk straight into this garden-style two-bedroom, 2 bath unit, with no common walls.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6841 E 2nd Street
6841 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
672 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Condo! Accepting long-term and open to short term too! This condo has been upgraded with stackable washer/dryer in the unit, stainless steal appliances, gas stove, with laminate flooring through-out, updated bathroom with new shower,
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7300 E Minnezona Avenue
7300 East Minnezona Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1751 sqft
Shelter in place in style !! The unit is beautifully decorated, has an incredible location in the Entertainment District of Scottsdale, and offers all the high end amenities you'd expect from a cool, trendy getaway.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6840 E 2ND Street
6840 East 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$6,500
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This one bedroom, ground floor condo is walking distance from all of the dining, nightlife, arts and entertainment that Old Town has to offer. It is set in a lush green backdrop and just feet away from the community pool.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4747 N SCOTTSDALE Road
4747 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1475 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique urban living at its finest with walkability to 100+ restaurants, coffee shops, grocery & Fashion Square Mall.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4020 N SCOTTSDALE Road
4020 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$4,000
813 sqft
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! ($4,000 per month January - April) ($3,500 per month May, October - December) ($3,000 per month June - September) Live above it all! Walk from your
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7301 E 3RD Avenue
7301 East 3rd Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$7,500
1331 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring along the Scottsdale skyline in the highly desired Old Town location, this extraordinary loft residence is poised to redefine luxury urban living.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6990 E 6th Street
6990 East 6th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
1825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, MONTHLY RATES VARY! Available for summer rates April/May 2020!!! (Jan - Apr $5,995) (May, Oct - Dec $4,995) (June - Sept - $3,995) Dual Master Suites each w/private balconies & walk in custom closets.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7131 E Rancho Vista Dr Unit 5002
7131 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1062 sqft
LOFT STYLE LUXURY LIVING! All upgraded tile flooring, unique granite counter tops enhanced by the upgraded cabinetry. Kitchen is a chef's delight with stainless steel appliances, gas cook top and more! Too many upgrades to list! Must See.
