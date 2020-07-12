/
scottsdale ranch
358 Apartments for rent in Scottsdale Ranch, Scottsdale, AZ
7 Units Available
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1231 sqft
Renovated one, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The complex has a pool, gym and clubhouse while Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center is on the doorstep for even more healthy living.
1 Unit Available
10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD 2098
10115 East Mountain View Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1076 sqft
Gourgeous Vacation Rental - Property Id: 173147 Get the taste of Arizona in this beautiful oasis in Scottsdale! Gorgeous, fully furnished 2 bed, 2 bath apartment in the gated community of Venetian II with views of the spa and heated pool and a
1 Unit Available
10222 N. 99th Place
10222 North 99th Place, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2550 sqft
4bed/3bath Stunner in Scottsdale Ranch - This beautiful 4 bedroom home in Scottsdale Ranch is a real gem. Updated cabinetry, countertops, appliances, tiled showers, pebble-tec pool. Split floor plan with two master bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
10017 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
10017 E Mountain View Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
942 sqft
Great location in Scottsdale Ranch for seasonal rental. 2nd floor condo. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks. Community pool. Nicely updated through out. Sleeps 4-5. 2 bedroom.
1 Unit Available
10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive
10608 East Arabian Park Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2484 sqft
Enter the double doors of this beautiful large tile home to find a luxurious retreat. Wrap around couch and flat screen TV to host your favorite game.
1 Unit Available
10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
10115 E Mountain View Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1076 sqft
This large 2 bedroom ground floor condo with garage is in the highly desirable Scottsdale Ranch community. The bedrooms are split for privacy at the end of the hallway.
1 Unit Available
10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive
10055 East Mountainview Lake Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
904 sqft
Stay in Beautiful Scottsdale Ranch, right near the park and Lake Serena! Temporary housing solution. Variable rates apply. 3 month minimum / furnished / no pets. Park in your own PRIVATE GARAGE. Gated Community. Water feature in view.
1 Unit Available
9708 E VIA LINDA --
9708 East via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
968 sqft
Available NOW! Rent inclds ALL utilities, high speed INTERNET & WIFI, expanded cable with sports & music, HBO & Cinemax Movie Channels! MODEL SHARP & MINT CLEAN! NETFLIX in Mstr Bdrm! Popular SPLIT FLOORPLAN for privacy! TWO MASTER SUITES both with
1 Unit Available
9705 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
9705 East Mountain View Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1489 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful, finely detailed vacation getaway located in the sought after Scottsdale Ranch Racquet Club. Relax in our 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath villa with upscale Southwest decor.
1 Unit Available
10074 E SAN SALVADOR Drive
10074 East San Salvador Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1413 sqft
DISCOVER AWARD WINNING CASA DEL CIELO IN THE HEART OF SCOTTSDALE RANCH. INCREDIBLY LIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SET UP WITH ALL YOU NEED WITH ALL NEWER FURNISHINGS. INVITING PRIVATE AND ENTERTAINING BACKYARD WITH HUGE COVERED PATIO.
1 Unit Available
10222 North 105th Way
10222 North 105th Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1908 sqft
3Bdm 2Ba Well maintained home in 55+ community in Scottsdale Ranch with lot backing to greenbelt. Great room concept with fireplace. Fresh paint and new carpets makes this unit lite and bright with neutral decor.
1 Unit Available
10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive
10080 E Mountainview Lake Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
991 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
wow! absolutely gorgeous premium upper level fully furnished scottsdale 1/1 condo located at the prestigious Scottsdale Bay Club community with custom designer plush furnishings, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated paint, granite
1 Unit Available
10263 N 101ST Street
10263 North 101st Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1612 sqft
Sharp Furnished 2 Bdrm 2 bath Single Level Town home on the Interior Water with Great Views! Dramatic Great Room with 10' Ceilings and Fireplace with Water views! Wonderful remodeled Unit with all the Comforts of Home! Available 4/15/20 through
1 Unit Available
9707 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road
9707 East Mountain View Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1136 sqft
AGENTS: THIS IS AN AWESOME GROUND LEVEL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO DIRECTLY FACING THE TENNIS COURTS IN THE RACQUET CLUB OF SCOTTSDALE RANCH.
1 Unit Available
10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367
10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
991 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
wow! absolutely gorgeous premium upper level fully furnished scottsdale 1/1 condo located at the prestigious Scottsdale Bay Club community with custom designer plush furnishings, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated paint, granite
1 Unit Available
10080 E Mountain View Lake Drive
10080 East Mountain View Lake Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1152 sqft
This fully furnished condo is on the water with mountain views in the gated community at the Scottsdale Bay Club.You can see incredible sunsets from the balcony overlooking water and mountains.
1 Unit Available
9943 E ISLAND Circle
9943 East Island Circle, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
3535 sqft
Incredibly price home located on a limited waterfront lot in Scottsdale Ranch. This home is without a doubt pride of ownership.
Results within 1 mile of Scottsdale Ranch
$
37 Units Available
Centerra
11100 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
852 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with chef kitchens and fireplaces. Lots of community offerings, including a pool and dog park. Close to Ancala Village Shopping Center, Ancala Country Club and Cholla Park.
25 Units Available
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1158 sqft
Recently renovated, furnished apartments feature garbage disposal and hardwood floors. Situated near Cholla Park and Ancala Country Club. Apartment amenities include yoga, coffee bar and hot tub for relaxation.
25 Units Available
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
968 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes come with large walk-in closets, private balconies and extra storage room. The gated community has guest suites, a basketball court and a spa.
$
28 Units Available
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
905 sqft
Imagine living the lifestyle your dreams are made of. Welcome to Broadstone Ancala apartments located in North Scottsdale, and picture yourself stepping in luxurious contemporary interiors, perfected with custom touches.
1 Unit Available
11260 N 92nd St Unit 1112
11260 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled lower level condo in sought after community of Scottsdale Mission Condominiums! Loaded with upgrades including granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, newer fixtures, wood looking laminate flooring, and
1 Unit Available
9736 N 95TH Street
9736 North 95th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1252 sqft
Spacious 2 BD, 2 BA condo with sparkling pool view from your balcony! Bright and light living spaces with plantation shutters throughout. Convenient split floorplan and dual zone AC.
1 Unit Available
9265 E KALIL Drive
9265 East Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1369 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL AND CORPORATE SHORT /LONG TERM RENTAL''Sleeps 6 Adults and as many dependent children ''This Fully Furnished Beautiful home is the perfect Turnkey Vacation or Corporate Rental.
