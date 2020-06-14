Apartment List
/
AZ
/
scottsdale
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 PM

117 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
44 Units Available
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,240
709 sqft
(i tried to turn this job in writing since the link didn't work but it wouldn't let me turn it in if i didn't fill this box up with text).
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
26 Units Available
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,043
700 sqft
Recently renovated, furnished apartments feature garbage disposal and hardwood floors. Situated near Cholla Park and Ancala Country Club. Apartment amenities include yoga, coffee bar and hot tub for relaxation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
38 Units Available
Centerra
11100 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
668 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with chef kitchens and fireplaces. Lots of community offerings, including a pool and dog park. Close to Ancala Village Shopping Center, Ancala Country Club and Cholla Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
26 Units Available
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
832 sqft
Inviting community of 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes in north Scottsdale. Open floor plans include spacious kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select homes feature open patios with direct access to common areas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
53 Units Available
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,509
710 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The 1 & 2 bedroom homes at The Halsten at Chauncey Lane are like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Airpark
61 Units Available
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,398
814 sqft
Elegant apartment living is here at The District at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Find your own slice of paradise at our pet-friendly penthouse, one-, or two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
23 Units Available
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
724 sqft
Sophisticated kitchens have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Residence features communal coffee bar. Bus stop nearby on East Bell Road.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Airpark
190 Units Available
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
788 sqft
Vitri will set a new standard of apartment living, seamlessly combining design, modern-day conveniences and an elevated level of service. Vitri is now open!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
24 Units Available
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,319
870 sqft
Modern, updated and right off Legacy Blvd. Chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Right outside the Camden Foothills, providing exceptional views. Updated throughout with hot tub, pool, and a courtyard on-site.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Scottsdale
27 Units Available
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,569
731 sqft
Camden is here to help you find the perfect apartment! Call or email 24x7 to schedule a live video or self-guided tour.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
34 Units Available
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,209
758 sqft
Camden Legacy features 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with open floor plans and in-unit laundry. Additional amenities include hardwood floors and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community is close to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
$
Airpark
19 Units Available
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,209
744 sqft
Luxury amenities, including indoor club room, fitness facility and parking structure. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, close to shopping at the Scottsdale Shops. Residents can choose from studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
23 Units Available
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
644 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes come with large walk-in closets, private balconies and extra storage room. The gated community has guest suites, a basketball court and a spa.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
35 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
793 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Airpark
34 Units Available
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,380
826 sqft
Sophisticated studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a green and friendly community. Complex has a gym, pool, clubhouse and wine room for mingling with the neighbors.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
37 Units Available
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$997
807 sqft
Situated in the heart of North Scottsdale, this community offers outstanding access to shops and dining. Units include updated kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, private terraces, walk-in closets, and ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Scottsdale
28 Units Available
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,684
816 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
18 Units Available
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,155
680 sqft
The Scottsdale Springs community is located near Osborn Park and offers proximity to Old Town Scottsdale and the Waterfront. The one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer walk-in closets, carpet, patios or balconies and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Scottsdale
13 Units Available
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
920 sqft
Individual balconies with breathtaking views, washer and dryers, fully equipped kitchens and full access to swimming pool and spas. Superb walking and jogging trails close by and within walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,279
812 sqft
This green community boasts a gym, sauna, hot tub and pool. Apartments contain washers and dryers, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Next to the Coronado Golf Course and within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
816 sqft
Luxury living at its finest with world-class amenities: fitness center with yoga studio, sparkling pool with sundeck and spa, dog park, and more. Recently renovated with air conditioning, bathtub, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Scottsdale Shadows
17 Units Available
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,057
791 sqft
Units at luxury community feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal pool table, volleyball court, pool, gym and dog park. Located near Scottsdale Shadows Executive Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
34 Units Available
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,129
806 sqft
Great location in Scottsdale, close to shopping, parks and dining. Luxury units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, internet access, tennis courts and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
23 Units Available
The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
784 sqft
Excellent location close to Scottsdale Sports Complex, Scottsdale Airport, and golf at Sanctuary and TPC. Apartments feature track lighting, breakfast bar, and walk-in closets. Community includes fitness center, business center, and weekly yoga class.

June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Scottsdale rents decline sharply over the past month

Scottsdale rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Scottsdale stand at $1,091 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,359 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Scottsdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Scottsdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Scottsdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Scottsdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Scottsdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Scottsdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,359 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Scottsdale.
    • While Scottsdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Scottsdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Scottsdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsScottsdale 3 BedroomsScottsdale Accessible ApartmentsScottsdale Apartments under $1,000Scottsdale Apartments under $900
    Scottsdale Apartments with BalconyScottsdale Apartments with GarageScottsdale Apartments with GymScottsdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsScottsdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsScottsdale Apartments with ParkingScottsdale Apartments with Pool
    Scottsdale Apartments with Washer-DryerScottsdale Cheap PlacesScottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Furnished ApartmentsScottsdale Luxury PlacesScottsdale Pet Friendly PlacesScottsdale Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
    Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
    Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
    Scottsdale RanchAirpark
    Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
    Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
    Paradise Valley Community College