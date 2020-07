Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving carport 24hr maintenance

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience-Schedule yours today! Situated on the coveted South Scottsdale, Arizona greenbelt, Chazal Scottsdale has the ideal community location. There are endless trails and paths the are a short walk away from a breathtaking scenic backdrop. Chazal is located between Old Town Scottsdale and Arizona State University, which provides endless entertainment, shopping, and dining options. You will get the best of both worlds! We are confident our apartments will are conveniently located for all your needs. Schedule a tour to see our luxurious apartments in Scottsdale, AZ.