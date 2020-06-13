200 Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ

Free Rent and Suite Deals

It’s a renter’s market. What makes Mesa such an affordable place to live? Most importantly for you, the rental market is competitive. This means that most apartment complexes are competing with the guys down the street, offering incentives to get you moved in. The “first month is free” deal is always advantageous, and it’s common in Mesa. If a property isn’t offering a deal (some will even waive a security deposit with a one year lease) don’t be afraid to mention that their competitor is—you have the edge here so you might as well use it.

Utilities included, but pay at the pump. Mesa is desert terrain with a temperate culture. The climate, however, is something to get used to. Summers are hot with average temperatures reaching 100 degrees. Fortunately, most apartments come with air conditioning and the utility bill is footed by the property owners. Nevertheless, Mesa is more of a car city than a pedestrian one so be prepared if cranking the AC when driving around town—this may cut your fuel economy by as much as 20 percent in the hot summer months. The trade off? Winter temps hover around a pleasant 70 degrees and you’re still swimming in your backyard pool.

Park for free. Let’s face it, parking in some cities is a nightmare; it’s costly, limited, and you’ve got to put a sign up advertising that you don’t have a stereo system. Save the signage for another place, this is Mesa. Even better, when renting, parking your car is part of the deal. That’s right, a parking space comes with the place. But keep in mind that if you don’t have a garage space, a dashboard sun shade will be a good idea. As for the rest of the city, there are a few metered spots downtown but free lots and spaces reign supreme.

Deals shrink at the border. While great deals are to be had in Mesa, be advised that nearby Tempe is home to Arizona State University. Rental properties on the Mesa-Tempe border may be slightly higher due to the proximity to campus. The bottom line, expect to pay more and get less in the way of amenities.