200 Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
68 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
$
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
$
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Meadowgreen
4 Units Available
ReNew 3030
3030 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,014
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
805 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Pioneer Protectors
12 Units Available
Park Village
226 N Hobson, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1017 sqft
Prime location and beautiful apartment homes. Central location near Main Street shopping and dining and close to Pioneer Park. Luxury units include air conditioning and walk in closets. Community offers gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
17 Units Available
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1279 sqft
Montero at Dana Park combines the advantages of apartment living with the service, quality, and luxury you expect from a resort or a private club.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
$
12 Units Available
Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Mesa's Stone Canyon apartments offer comfortable living in the East Valley area. Units feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ovens, refrigerators, and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and boasts a putting green and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
15 Units Available
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$989
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
737 sqft
Charming and private setting. Recently remodeled with updated appliances. 24-hour gym, tennis court and pool for a higher quality of life. Business center, grill area and hot tub make for easy relaxing at home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
The Groves
23 Units Available
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$984
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1127 sqft
Luxurious community features tennis court, guest parking and pool. Units include a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets. Situated close to shopping, restaurants, and many schools.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
The Groves
9 Units Available
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
888 sqft
Fully appointed apartments feature dishwashers and laundry machines, plus plenty of storage space. Multiple bus routes are located just steps away, or you can commute via the Superstition Freeway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
32 Units Available
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1320 sqft
Situated close to I-101 and US-60, and convenient for commuters. Community amenities include pool, yoga, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature a dishwasher, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Nuestro
7 Units Available
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
949 sqft
Off Broadway offers an affordable apartment living experience with a recognized dedication to provide the highest level of service to our residents possible.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
$
5 Units Available
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
789 sqft
Country Park Villas invites you to start your new Mesa lifestyle. Find yourself embracing an apartment community that is full of endless opportunities for entertainment, and relaxation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Duke Manor
13 Units Available
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$715
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Convenient to Highways 60, 101 and 202. Multiple on-site amenities, including a bark park, laundry, fitness center and two swimming pools. On-site maintenance and covered car parking available. Rent includes air conditioning, heating and electricity.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Dobson Ranch
29 Units Available
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$825
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Residents live in units with patio/balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Luxury community offers 24-hour maintenance, tennis court, volleyball court, and yoga. Excellent location close to schools and parks.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
$
113 Units Available
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1482 sqft
San Villante in Mesa, AZ, goes above and beyond your expectations of apartment living. Our amazing community amenities and in-home extras come together to provide you with a show-stopping home experience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
10 Units Available
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1046 sqft
Minutes away from Superstition Springs Mall, these spacious homes feature walk-in closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a hot tub, heated pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
Dobson Woods
7 Units Available
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
Upscale living with modern floor plans, updated appliances and in-unit laundry. Conveniently located right off I-10 near highways 101 and 60. Pet-friendly with on-site parking, spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and an outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
895 sqft
In-unit washer and dryer, covered parking, ceiling fans and accent walls. Community amenities include fitness center, swimming pool, spa, shipping center and e-pay. Easy access to 101, US-60 and 202.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dobson Ranch
5 Units Available
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1043 sqft
Granite countertops, refrigerator, stove, ice maker and garbage disposal. Breakfast bar, pantry, washer and dryer, large closets with mirrored doors, tile and hardwood floors. Swimming pool, hot tub, BBQ area and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Ascend at Red Mountain
2217 N Power Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,082
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
991 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments with Energy Star appliances, high-efficiency A/C, low-e pane windows and more. Community fire pit and BBQ. Pet-friendly. Dog wash stations and electrical vehicle charging stations available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,048
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1152 sqft
Indigo is a Class A apartment community in Austin, TX where you will find rich, natural Texas heritage blended with a contemporary charm.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kleinman Park
16 Units Available
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
823 sqft
Large, open floor plans with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site laundry. Outdoor pool and playground. Business center. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs. Resident parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
875 sqft
Beautifully landscaped and right near Eastern Canal. Luxury, upscale property with spacious layout and fireplaces. Larger patios and balconies. On-site amenities including fitness center, hot tub and updated pool. Near area restaurants and shopping.

Median Rent in Mesa

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mesa is $921, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,147.
Studio
$758
1 Bed
$921
2 Beds
$1,147
3+ Beds
$1,670
City GuideMesa
Considering a move to Mesa? You’re onto something—it’s what we like to call a fine choice, right up there with a smart suit jacket and a pair of Chuck Taylors. The rental properties in Arizona’s third largest city (behind Phoenix and Tucson) are easy to get into and luxurious to live in, which means no excuses not to find the perfect new place!

Having trouble with Craigslist Mesa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Commonly referred to as a bedroom community, residents may work in other nearby cities, but in Mesa they live amongst beautiful scenery, a low cost of living, sun-filled days, and impressive entertainment venues. It’s no wonder that Mesa attracts young families, retirees, professionals, and those simply seeking quality of life without the hefty West Coast price tag. Rentals, retail, and restaurants are abundant in a variety of neighborhoods.

The sun (and new housing) rises in the east.

The east side of Mesa is the heart of newly developed real estate, including rental properties with amenities that make it seem more like a vacation spot than anything else. Swimming pools, clubhouses, golf courses and tennis courts are the norm here. Housing in East Mesa is filled with luxuries and modern conveniences that are surprisingly affordable.

The wicked good itch of the west.

If you like older, established neighborhoods, West Mesa will be calling out to you. While over-manicured lawns and homogenous master planned communities are not typical, the community is proud of its history, large shade trees, and historic homes. For a renter, this area offers a good value and proximity to downtown, shopping, recreational facilities and outdoor parks. Single-family homes, duplexes, and multi-unit housing are found in the eclectic neighborhoods west of the city.

Downtown culture, low cost and clean.

Downtown living areas are usually sought after or avoided. Rarely does a city center offer affordable housing and cultural attractions with such accessibility. The Mesa Arts Center provides theater, dance, comedy, and musical performances in a modern entertainment complex. The local residents are tame and living downtown will offer convenience and entertainment without big-city noise and traffic. Expect apartments to be reasonably priced in this part of the city.

Historic Mesa.

Many of the neighborhoods bordering downtown Mesa are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The areas of West Second Street, Robson, and Glenwood Wilbur consist mostly of single-family homes that have been lovingly restored. Although rental properties are fewer here, they do exist, offering affordable rents within some of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the city.

Free Rent and Suite Deals

It’s a renter’s market. What makes Mesa such an affordable place to live? Most importantly for you, the rental market is competitive. This means that most apartment complexes are competing with the guys down the street, offering incentives to get you moved in. The “first month is free” deal is always advantageous, and it’s common in Mesa. If a property isn’t offering a deal (some will even waive a security deposit with a one year lease) don’t be afraid to mention that their competitor is—you have the edge here so you might as well use it.

Utilities included, but pay at the pump. Mesa is desert terrain with a temperate culture. The climate, however, is something to get used to. Summers are hot with average temperatures reaching 100 degrees. Fortunately, most apartments come with air conditioning and the utility bill is footed by the property owners. Nevertheless, Mesa is more of a car city than a pedestrian one so be prepared if cranking the AC when driving around town—this may cut your fuel economy by as much as 20 percent in the hot summer months. The trade off? Winter temps hover around a pleasant 70 degrees and you’re still swimming in your backyard pool.

Park for free. Let’s face it, parking in some cities is a nightmare; it’s costly, limited, and you’ve got to put a sign up advertising that you don’t have a stereo system. Save the signage for another place, this is Mesa. Even better, when renting, parking your car is part of the deal. That’s right, a parking space comes with the place. But keep in mind that if you don’t have a garage space, a dashboard sun shade will be a good idea. As for the rest of the city, there are a few metered spots downtown but free lots and spaces reign supreme.

Deals shrink at the border. While great deals are to be had in Mesa, be advised that nearby Tempe is home to Arizona State University. Rental properties on the Mesa-Tempe border may be slightly higher due to the proximity to campus. The bottom line, expect to pay more and get less in the way of amenities.

Transportation In and Out of Town

The wheels on the bus run early and late. Mesa is a large city with nearly half a million residents, but getting around town is fairly straightforward. Main Street will take you north and south, Center Street runs east and west. The bus system is known to be slightly erratic when keeping schedule, but at least Mesa, AZ buses are known to be clean and well-run.

Light and easy. The light rail within Mesa offers another solution to getting around and out of town. The city project is well underway (with plans for expansion) and passengers take advantage of the convenient mode of transportation within the city limits. The rail system also makes for a quick trip into Phoenix and Tempe; neighboring cities where many work, attend ASU, go to sporting events, shop, and dine.

The carpool community. ShareTheRide is the Metro Valley’s well-developed carpooling system that allows commuters to quickly and easily find a commuting partner. The system finds matches based on destination of travel, schedules, and personal preferences.

Finding Gold in Mesa

Superstition Mountains aren’t just for hiking and taking in breathtaking views; rumor has it there’s gold here. For years, people from all over the world have been searching for treasure in this East Valley Mountain region. For those who prefer water to trails, the Salt River flows at the base of the rugged mountains. Fishing, tubing, canoeing, and kayaking are popular activities in this beautiful area.

A mine of gold in the mountains may be folklore but this much is true: with so many affordable living options, museums, recreation, and the proximity to major cities, Mesa is a golden opportunity for any apartment hunter. Even without riches from your treasure-hunting hike, you’ll feel lucky to live here.

June 2020 Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Mesa Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Mesa rents declined over the past month

Mesa rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mesa stand at $921 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,148 for a two-bedroom. Mesa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Mesa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Mesa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Mesa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,148 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Mesa.
    • While Mesa's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mesa.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Mesa’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Mesa renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some cat...

    View full Mesa Renter Survey

    Here’s how Mesa ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    C+
    Safety and crime rate
    C
    Recreational activities
    B
    Affordability
    C+
    Quality of schools
    D
    Social Life
    B
    Weather
    C
    Commute time
    B
    State and local taxes
    C+
    Public transit
    C
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Mesa’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Mesa renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."

    Key findings in Mesa include the following:

    • Mesa renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Mesa were weather, affordability, and state and local taxes, which all received B grades.
    • The areas of concern for Mesa renters are jobs and career opportunities (F) and social life (D).
    • Millennial renters are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C, while renters who are parents are more satisfied, giving it a B.
    • Mesa did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Arizona, including Phoenix (B-) and Tempe (A-), but earned higher marks than Tucson (D).

    • Mesa did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Denver, CO (B+), Nashville, TN (A-) and Portland, OR (B).

    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the weather, but I don’t feel safe in my neighborhood." – Amy Z.
    • "Easy access to stores. I enjoy the diverse population mix. Great downtown. Lots to do on any given day." – Gail H.
    • "The weather is great, the people seem friendly and the cost of living is low. But it can get too hot in the summer and salaries are a little low." – Earl L.
    • "I love the weather and the scenery, but I hate the traffic congestion." – Daniel S.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Mesa?
    In Mesa, the median rent is $758 for a studio, $921 for a 1-bedroom, $1,147 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,670 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mesa, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Mesa?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Mesa include Dobson Ranch, The Groves, Comite De Families En Accion, Kleinman Park, and Ncra.
    How pet-friendly is Mesa?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Mesa received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
    How good are the schools in Mesa?
    Mesa renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Mesa did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Mesa?
    Mesa renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Mesa did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Mesa?
    Some of the colleges located in the Mesa area include Mesa Community College, Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Rio Salado College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Mesa?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mesa from include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, Tempe, and Glendale.

