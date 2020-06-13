200 Apartments for rent in Mesa, AZ📍
1 of 30
1 of 9
1 of 43
1 of 45
1 of 21
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 4
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 25
Having trouble with Craigslist Mesa? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Commonly referred to as a bedroom community, residents may work in other nearby cities, but in Mesa they live amongst beautiful scenery, a low cost of living, sun-filled days, and impressive entertainment venues. It’s no wonder that Mesa attracts young families, retirees, professionals, and those simply seeking quality of life without the hefty West Coast price tag. Rentals, retail, and restaurants are abundant in a variety of neighborhoods.
The east side of Mesa is the heart of newly developed real estate, including rental properties with amenities that make it seem more like a vacation spot than anything else. Swimming pools, clubhouses, golf courses and tennis courts are the norm here. Housing in East Mesa is filled with luxuries and modern conveniences that are surprisingly affordable.
If you like older, established neighborhoods, West Mesa will be calling out to you. While over-manicured lawns and homogenous master planned communities are not typical, the community is proud of its history, large shade trees, and historic homes. For a renter, this area offers a good value and proximity to downtown, shopping, recreational facilities and outdoor parks. Single-family homes, duplexes, and multi-unit housing are found in the eclectic neighborhoods west of the city.
Downtown living areas are usually sought after or avoided. Rarely does a city center offer affordable housing and cultural attractions with such accessibility. The Mesa Arts Center provides theater, dance, comedy, and musical performances in a modern entertainment complex. The local residents are tame and living downtown will offer convenience and entertainment without big-city noise and traffic. Expect apartments to be reasonably priced in this part of the city.
Many of the neighborhoods bordering downtown Mesa are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The areas of West Second Street, Robson, and Glenwood Wilbur consist mostly of single-family homes that have been lovingly restored. Although rental properties are fewer here, they do exist, offering affordable rents within some of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the city.
It’s a renter’s market. What makes Mesa such an affordable place to live? Most importantly for you, the rental market is competitive. This means that most apartment complexes are competing with the guys down the street, offering incentives to get you moved in. The “first month is free” deal is always advantageous, and it’s common in Mesa. If a property isn’t offering a deal (some will even waive a security deposit with a one year lease) don’t be afraid to mention that their competitor is—you have the edge here so you might as well use it.
Utilities included, but pay at the pump. Mesa is desert terrain with a temperate culture. The climate, however, is something to get used to. Summers are hot with average temperatures reaching 100 degrees. Fortunately, most apartments come with air conditioning and the utility bill is footed by the property owners. Nevertheless, Mesa is more of a car city than a pedestrian one so be prepared if cranking the AC when driving around town—this may cut your fuel economy by as much as 20 percent in the hot summer months. The trade off? Winter temps hover around a pleasant 70 degrees and you’re still swimming in your backyard pool.
Park for free. Let’s face it, parking in some cities is a nightmare; it’s costly, limited, and you’ve got to put a sign up advertising that you don’t have a stereo system. Save the signage for another place, this is Mesa. Even better, when renting, parking your car is part of the deal. That’s right, a parking space comes with the place. But keep in mind that if you don’t have a garage space, a dashboard sun shade will be a good idea. As for the rest of the city, there are a few metered spots downtown but free lots and spaces reign supreme.
Deals shrink at the border. While great deals are to be had in Mesa, be advised that nearby Tempe is home to Arizona State University. Rental properties on the Mesa-Tempe border may be slightly higher due to the proximity to campus. The bottom line, expect to pay more and get less in the way of amenities.
The wheels on the bus run early and late. Mesa is a large city with nearly half a million residents, but getting around town is fairly straightforward. Main Street will take you north and south, Center Street runs east and west. The bus system is known to be slightly erratic when keeping schedule, but at least Mesa, AZ buses are known to be clean and well-run.
Light and easy. The light rail within Mesa offers another solution to getting around and out of town. The city project is well underway (with plans for expansion) and passengers take advantage of the convenient mode of transportation within the city limits. The rail system also makes for a quick trip into Phoenix and Tempe; neighboring cities where many work, attend ASU, go to sporting events, shop, and dine.
The carpool community. ShareTheRide is the Metro Valley’s well-developed carpooling system that allows commuters to quickly and easily find a commuting partner. The system finds matches based on destination of travel, schedules, and personal preferences.
Superstition Mountains aren’t just for hiking and taking in breathtaking views; rumor has it there’s gold here. For years, people from all over the world have been searching for treasure in this East Valley Mountain region. For those who prefer water to trails, the Salt River flows at the base of the rugged mountains. Fishing, tubing, canoeing, and kayaking are popular activities in this beautiful area.
A mine of gold in the mountains may be folklore but this much is true: with so many affordable living options, museums, recreation, and the proximity to major cities, Mesa is a golden opportunity for any apartment hunter. Even without riches from your treasure-hunting hike, you’ll feel lucky to live here.
June 2020 Mesa Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Mesa Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Mesa Rent Report. Mesa rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Mesa rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Mesa rents declined over the past month
Mesa rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Mesa stand at $921 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,148 for a two-bedroom. Mesa's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Mesa, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
- Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
- Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.
Mesa rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Mesa, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Mesa is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
- Mesa's median two-bedroom rent of $1,148 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Mesa.
- While Mesa's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Mesa than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Mesa.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Mesa’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Mesa renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some cat...
Here’s how Mesa ranks on:
Apartment List has released Mesa’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Mesa renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."
Key findings in Mesa include the following:
- Mesa renters gave their city a C+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Mesa were weather, affordability, and state and local taxes, which all received B grades.
- The areas of concern for Mesa renters are jobs and career opportunities (F) and social life (D).
- Millennial renters are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C, while renters who are parents are more satisfied, giving it a B.
- Mesa did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Arizona, including Phoenix (B-) and Tempe (A-), but earned higher marks than Tucson (D).
Mesa did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Denver, CO (B+), Nashville, TN (A-) and Portland, OR (B).
The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the weather, but I don’t feel safe in my neighborhood." – Amy Z.
- "Easy access to stores. I enjoy the diverse population mix. Great downtown. Lots to do on any given day." – Gail H.
- "The weather is great, the people seem friendly and the cost of living is low. But it can get too hot in the summer and salaries are a little low." – Earl L.
- "I love the weather and the scenery, but I hate the traffic congestion." – Daniel S.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.