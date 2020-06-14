301 Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ with garage

Apartment List
Scottsdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
24 Units Available
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,179
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxurious community offers parking, pool, trash valet, and dog park. Great location in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Monterey at Mountain View
25 Units Available
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,229
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1374 sqft
Located close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Units have open kitchen plans with stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour fitness center, hot tub and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
$
Airpark
19 Units Available
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,374
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1131 sqft
Luxury amenities, including indoor club room, fitness facility and parking structure. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, close to shopping at the Scottsdale Shops. Residents can choose from studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
$
23 Units Available
The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1411 sqft
Excellent location close to Scottsdale Sports Complex, Scottsdale Airport, and golf at Sanctuary and TPC. Apartments feature track lighting, breakfast bar, and walk-in closets. Community includes fitness center, business center, and weekly yoga class.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
$
26 Units Available
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1471 sqft
Inviting community of 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes in north Scottsdale. Open floor plans include spacious kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select homes feature open patios with direct access to common areas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
$
21 Units Available
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1559 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature ceiling fans, vinyl wood plank flooring, and ice maker. Community includes fitness center, pools, and wet bar. Located close to Eldorado Park and Vista Del Camino Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
53 Units Available
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,509
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1135 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The 1 & 2 bedroom homes at The Halsten at Chauncey Lane are like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Airpark
61 Units Available
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,398
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1271 sqft
Elegant apartment living is here at The District at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Find your own slice of paradise at our pet-friendly penthouse, one-, or two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Scottsdale
52 Units Available
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,493
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,773
1348 sqft
Luxury amenities including a putting green, car wash area, and sauna. Interiors include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and washer/dryer. The pet-friendly apartments are on Camelback Road, across the street from Fashion Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
24 Units Available
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,319
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1503 sqft
Modern, updated and right off Legacy Blvd. Chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Right outside the Camden Foothills, providing exceptional views. Updated throughout with hot tub, pool, and a courtyard on-site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
$
13 Units Available
Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,274
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1155 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The studio, 1 2 bedroom homes at Carter are like nothing you've ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
34 Units Available
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,209
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1421 sqft
Camden Legacy features 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with open floor plans and in-unit laundry. Additional amenities include hardwood floors and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community is close to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1345 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$997
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1374 sqft
Situated in the heart of North Scottsdale, this community offers outstanding access to shops and dining. Units include updated kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, private terraces, walk-in closets, and ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,124
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1006 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 101. Also close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Pet-friendly apartments situated in lush grounds with mature landscaping. Multiple on-site amenities, including a coffee bar, fitness center and heated swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Scottsdale
28 Units Available
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,665
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1151 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
22 Units Available
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1371 sqft
San Carlos apartments sit in the Scottsdale Horizon community. Just minutes from downtown Phoenix and nearby business centers, units feature bathtubs, extra storage, microwaves, refrigerators, and fireplaces. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the art of refined living at The Griffin Apartments... The perfect blend of sophisticated and sultry, The Griffin is an art gallery by day and VIP lounge by night.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
DC Ranch
23 Units Available
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,296
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1452 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious floor plans and extra storage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and gym. Near the Pima Freeway. Beside TPC Scottsdale Champions Course.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,380
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1449 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
17 Units Available
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,360
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1157 sqft
Residents in this luxury community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, a concierge and a parking garage. Located in the heart of Scottsdale. Units feature walk-in closets and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
9 Units Available
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,021
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1199 sqft
IMT Desert View is located in the North Scottsdale neighborhood and offers close proximity to the dining, shopping and entertainment of Phoenix. The community's units offer carpet, hardwood floors, ranges, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 14 at 01:03am
11 Units Available
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,508
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1457 sqft
Walkable neighborhood near Museum of Contemporary Art. One- to two-bedroom units feature ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Twenty-four-hour concierge service with business center and internet. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Scottsdale
13 Units Available
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1385 sqft
Individual balconies with breathtaking views, washer and dryers, fully equipped kitchens and full access to swimming pool and spas. Superb walking and jogging trails close by and within walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale.
City Guide for Scottsdale, AZ

Congratulations! If you’re moving to Scottsdale, you’re probably doing alright for yourself. Scottsdale is one of the more exclusive enclaves of the greater Phoenix desert metroplex. A hop and a skip from downtown and right next door to college town Tempe, you’ll never be lacking for food, entertainment, or shopping around here. Pop open a nice bottle of wine and read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Scottsdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

