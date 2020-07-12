/
dc ranch
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
324 Apartments for rent in DC Ranch, Scottsdale, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,274
1452 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious floor plans and extra storage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and gym. Near the Pima Freeway. Beside TPC Scottsdale Champions Course.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9225 E Western Saddle Way
9225 East Western Saddle Way, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1935 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE LEVEL W/ POOL (directly across from park/ green space)!!! This move-in ready beauty features an open & inviting floor plan, large gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded cabinetry & plenty of extra counter space, granite slab counters, stainless
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
18146 N 93RD Place
18146 North 93rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
3052 sqft
Beautiful Upgraded Home Situated Adjacent to Community Park! Property backs to large open space/wash with sparkling heated pool,spa, and waterfall. Newer exterior and interior paint in 2018.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9270 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway
9270 East Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2198 sqft
**6 MO RENTAL Available Immediately!** Fully Furnished, beautiful and very private single level townhome extremely clean and ready, overlooking community pool and community park area.
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
20704 N 90TH Place
20704 North 90th Place, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1571 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh paint and carpet (much lighter than the photos show). Sophisticated living at the Courtyards at Market Street, a gated neighborhood so close to the fabulous dining at DC Ranch's Market Street.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
20389 N 96TH Way
20389 North 96th Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2501 sqft
***.HOME AWAY FROM HOME!! Enjoy your stay at this beautifully home in DC Ranch. Spacious 3 bedrooms and 3 baths grace this beautiful home and comes fully furnished with everything you need for a nice stay.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9280 E THOMPSON PEAK Parkway #37
9280 East Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2632 sqft
Wonderful location in the heart of the Country Club at DC Ranch. Elegant, quiet and private. Moments walk to the Country Club, all the restaurants at Market street and miles of paths connecting to all parts of DC Ranch.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
20434 N 98TH Place
20434 North 98th Place, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
3620 sqft
Former Model - Offered UNFURNISHED - Stunning Rosewood in the heart of DC Ranch, minutes from walking trails, community center, Market Street shops and restaurants.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9284 E Canyon View Rd
9284 East Canyon View, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1740 sqft
Upgraded home located in the highly desired community of DC Ranch in Scottsdale.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9221 E DESERT View
9221 East Desert View, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2020 sqft
Warmth & Charm define this home while enjoying the Dc Ranch Lifestyle...
Results within 1 mile of DC Ranch
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
38 Units Available
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,347
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1374 sqft
Situated in the heart of North Scottsdale, this community offers outstanding access to shops and dining. Units include updated kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, private terraces, walk-in closets, and ample natural light.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
20750 N 87TH ST 2086
20750 North 87th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1715 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
wow! absolutely stunning split level fully furnished scottsdale 3/2 condo located in the highly sought after Encore at Grayhawk community with all new furnishing, custom high end designer touches through out, fresh updated neutral paint, vaulted
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
19475 N GRAYHAWK DR 2004
19475 North Grayhawk Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1535 sqft
wow! absolutely gorgeous premium corner upper level scottsdale 2/2 condo located at the prestigious Tesoro at Grayhawk community, fully furnishing, vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen, like new appliances, updated paint, like new carpeting, split
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8880 E PARAISO Drive
8880 East Paraiso Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1240 sqft
ENJOY ALL OF THE AMENITIES OF THE PINNACLE PEAK AREA WHILE RESIDING IN THIS PICTURESQUE CONDO SET AGAINST THE BACKDROP OF THE MCDOWELL MOUNTAINS. PEACEFUL, QUIET END UNIT WITH PATIO OPEN TO BEAUTIFUL NATURAL DESERT.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8326 E LA SENDA Drive
8326 East La Senda Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3699 sqft
Welcome home to this luxury furnished retreat located behind the guard gates of Pinnacle Peak Country Club Estates backing to the 18th tee box of the private Pinnacle Peak Country club.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10610 E MORNING STAR Drive
10610 East Morning Star Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1548 sqft
Very nicely appointed and upgraded home. FULLY FURNISHED for long or shorter term(30 day minimum). 3 bedroom , 2 bath, 2 car garage, single level (no stairs). Travertine tile throughout home. Carpeting in all bedrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9087 E Topeka Drive
9087 East Topeka Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2583 sqft
STUNNING North Scottsdale fully furnished vacation rental home located in Ironwood Village truly HAS IT ALL!! Open concept with beautifully appointed kitchen, SOARING ceilings, large great room with wet bar, Cantera stone fireplace, ONE OF A KIND
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8614 E VISTA DEL LAGO --
8614 East Vista Del Lago, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1980 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN!!! Prime North Scottsdale location in the heart of Pinnacle Peak. Close to shops and restaurants. Charming Patio Home in quaint La Vida which is a unique hidden community.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
19919 N 83RD Place
19919 North 83rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,400
2704 sqft
Fantastic rental home on the Talon Course at Grayhawk. This house is terrific! On the course with mountain views...Loaded kitchen, great floorplan and Oasis of a Backyard with a heated pool! This home is close to golf courses, shopping and dining.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
23026 N LAS LAVATAS Road
23026 North Las Lavatas Road, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3002 sqft
Very clean and move in ready home in Pinnacle Peak Shadows. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a pool outback. Plenty of space offered with a split floorplan.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
19550 N GRAYHAWK Drive
19550 North Grayhawk Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1605 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$1750.00 is for summer months only June through October. Call for other terms..All you need to bring is your personal items. Mountain views, immaculate condition. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom. Anything you would need is in this unit.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
15937 N 115TH Way
15937 North 115th Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
3347 sqft
MASK AND GLOVES REQUIRED TO TOUR. LEASE AVAILABLE 7/1 - 10/31 ONLYViews, Views, Views from this executive home on one of the highest and most private lots in the prestigious guard gated community of 100 Hills in McDowell Mountain Ranch.
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8566 E ANGEL SPIRIT Drive
8566 East Angel Spirit Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,400
2890 sqft
Fully Furnished Luxury Golf Rental Home. Featuring 24 hour man gated community as well as hourly neighborhood security patrol. Cul-de-sac lot with spectacular mountain views overlooking the Grayhawk golf course. Private courtyard entry. 4 bedrooms 4.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8322 E FEATHERSONG Lane
8322 East Feathersong Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
3727 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home in guard-gated Grayhawk.The floor plan showcases high ceilings and exclusive finishes.
