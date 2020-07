Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center concierge elevator 24hr gym pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board trash valet yoga

Contemporary and precisely designed, The View at Cascade luxury apartments in Scottsdale offers upscale desert living at its finest. Nestled in highly desirable North Scottsdale, Arizona, the scenic property boasts 187 one and two-bedroom residences, and is nearby to award-winning restaurants, golf courses and first-rate shopping opportunities of Scottsdale. An ideal respite from life's hustle and bustle, The View at Cascade offers modern, mid-rise North Scottsdale apartments you'll want to make your new reality.