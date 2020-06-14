Apartment List
/
AZ
/
scottsdale
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

204 Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Scottsdale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
24 Units Available
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,319
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1503 sqft
Modern, updated and right off Legacy Blvd. Chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Right outside the Camden Foothills, providing exceptional views. Updated throughout with hot tub, pool, and a courtyard on-site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
$
13 Units Available
Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,274
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1155 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The studio, 1 2 bedroom homes at Carter are like nothing you've ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:10am
5 Units Available
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
900 sqft
Luxurious units feature new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and stone countertops. Community offers well-kept grounds, resort style pool, and courtyards. Great for commuters, close to 101 freeway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
34 Units Available
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,209
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1421 sqft
Camden Legacy features 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with open floor plans and in-unit laundry. Additional amenities include hardwood floors and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community is close to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
$
Airpark
19 Units Available
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,374
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1131 sqft
Luxury amenities, including indoor club room, fitness facility and parking structure. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, close to shopping at the Scottsdale Shops. Residents can choose from studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
23 Units Available
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
968 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes come with large walk-in closets, private balconies and extra storage room. The gated community has guest suites, a basketball court and a spa.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1150 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to shopping, schools, parks and restaurants. Residents live in luxury units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
37 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1345 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
38 Units Available
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$997
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1374 sqft
Situated in the heart of North Scottsdale, this community offers outstanding access to shops and dining. Units include updated kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, private terraces, walk-in closets, and ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Scottsdale
8 Units Available
Standard
6811 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,664
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, with easy access to dining and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, trash valet and wine room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,124
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1006 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 101. Also close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Pet-friendly apartments situated in lush grounds with mature landscaping. Multiple on-site amenities, including a coffee bar, fitness center and heated swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Scottsdale
28 Units Available
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,665
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1151 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
22 Units Available
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1371 sqft
San Carlos apartments sit in the Scottsdale Horizon community. Just minutes from downtown Phoenix and nearby business centers, units feature bathtubs, extra storage, microwaves, refrigerators, and fireplaces. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the art of refined living at The Griffin Apartments... The perfect blend of sophisticated and sultry, The Griffin is an art gallery by day and VIP lounge by night.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$870
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
810 sqft
Everything you need for a relaxed lifestyle can be found at Dwell. Enjoy spacious apartments, a dog park, picnic area and three refreshing pools, as well as easy access to schools, shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1166 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Scottsdale just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Old Town. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom units with fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
DC Ranch
23 Units Available
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,296
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1452 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious floor plans and extra storage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and gym. Near the Pima Freeway. Beside TPC Scottsdale Champions Course.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,380
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1449 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Downtown Scottsdale
1 Unit Available
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$895
371 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful Studio Available for Immediate Move In! - The One Apartment Homes is in the heart of Scottsdale, AZ and is just a few steps away from all your living, dining, and shopping needs. There is easy access to all major freeways .
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
17 Units Available
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,360
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1157 sqft
Residents in this luxury community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, a concierge and a parking garage. Located in the heart of Scottsdale. Units feature walk-in closets and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Paseo Village
8 Units Available
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,000
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1050 sqft
In Scottsdale's McCormick Ranch neighborhood, these apartment homes boast a pool, an eat-in kitchen, and a washer and dryer in select apartments. The convenient location puts residents close to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Scottsdale
13 Units Available
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1385 sqft
Individual balconies with breathtaking views, washer and dryers, fully equipped kitchens and full access to swimming pool and spas. Superb walking and jogging trails close by and within walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1348 sqft
Close to hot spots in Scottsdale, including the Four Peaks Brewery and TPC. Easy access to hiking trails and malls. Astounding views from private balconies. Amenities include garages and Roman soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,279
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,794
1275 sqft
This green community boasts a gym, sauna, hot tub and pool. Apartments contain washers and dryers, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Next to the Coronado Golf Course and within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
City Guide for Scottsdale, AZ

Congratulations! If you’re moving to Scottsdale, you’re probably doing alright for yourself. Scottsdale is one of the more exclusive enclaves of the greater Phoenix desert metroplex. A hop and a skip from downtown and right next door to college town Tempe, you’ll never be lacking for food, entertainment, or shopping around here. Pop open a nice bottle of wine and read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Scottsdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Scottsdale, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Scottsdale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsScottsdale 3 BedroomsScottsdale Accessible ApartmentsScottsdale Apartments under $1,000Scottsdale Apartments under $900
Scottsdale Apartments with BalconyScottsdale Apartments with GarageScottsdale Apartments with GymScottsdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsScottsdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsScottsdale Apartments with ParkingScottsdale Apartments with Pool
Scottsdale Apartments with Washer-DryerScottsdale Cheap PlacesScottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Furnished ApartmentsScottsdale Luxury PlacesScottsdale Pet Friendly PlacesScottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College