Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM

326 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ





Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
961 sqft
Sophisticated kitchens have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Residence features communal coffee bar. Bus stop nearby on East Bell Road.




Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
23 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
934 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Scottsdale just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Old Town. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom units with fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.




Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
DC Ranch
23 Units Available
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1192 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious floor plans and extra storage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and gym. Near the Pima Freeway. Beside TPC Scottsdale Champions Course.




Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1155 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The studio, 1 2 bedroom homes at Carter are like nothing you've ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.




Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
26 Units Available
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
968 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes come with large walk-in closets, private balconies and extra storage room. The gated community has guest suites, a basketball court and a spa.




Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
$
25 Units Available
The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
Excellent location close to Scottsdale Sports Complex, Scottsdale Airport, and golf at Sanctuary and TPC. Apartments feature track lighting, breakfast bar, and walk-in closets. Community includes fitness center, business center, and weekly yoga class.




Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
$
26 Units Available
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1159 sqft
Inviting community of 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes in north Scottsdale. Open floor plans include spacious kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select homes feature open patios with direct access to common areas.




Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
52 Units Available
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1135 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The 1 & 2 bedroom homes at The Halsten at Chauncey Lane are like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.




Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
36 Units Available
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1034 sqft
Various sized apartments with top-quality amenities, including quartz counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Complex contains pool with splendid mountain views, gym, game room and business center.




Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Airpark
33 Units Available
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1173 sqft
Sophisticated studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a green and friendly community. Complex has a gym, pool, clubhouse and wine room for mingling with the neighbors.




Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
38 Units Available
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1058 sqft
Situated in the heart of North Scottsdale, this community offers outstanding access to shops and dining. Units include updated kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, private terraces, walk-in closets, and ample natural light.




Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Scottsdale Ranch
8 Units Available
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1020 sqft
Renovated one, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The complex has a pool, gym and clubhouse while Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center is on the doorstep for even more healthy living.




Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Scottsdale
8 Units Available
Standard
6811 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,177
1130 sqft
Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, with easy access to dining and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, trash valet and wine room.




Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Scottsdale
26 Units Available
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1151 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.




Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
23 Units Available
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1048 sqft
San Carlos apartments sit in the Scottsdale Horizon community. Just minutes from downtown Phoenix and nearby business centers, units feature bathtubs, extra storage, microwaves, refrigerators, and fireplaces. The community is pet-friendly.




Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1205 sqft
Close to hot spots in Scottsdale, including the Four Peaks Brewery and TPC. Easy access to hiking trails and malls. Astounding views from private balconies. Amenities include garages and Roman soaking tubs.




Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
2 Units Available
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1752 sqft
The Eclipse Townhomes are the “vision of the future", with regards to design and sustainability. Offering some of the most advanced environmentally beneficial and technological features currently on the market for future residents.




Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
990 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to shopping, schools, parks and restaurants. Residents live in luxury units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool and trash valet.




Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
20 Units Available
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
810 sqft
Everything you need for a relaxed lifestyle can be found at Dwell. Enjoy spacious apartments, a dog park, picnic area and three refreshing pools, as well as easy access to schools, shopping and entertainment venues.




Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
863 sqft
The Scottsdale Springs community is located near Osborn Park and offers proximity to Old Town Scottsdale and the Waterfront. The one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer walk-in closets, carpet, patios or balconies and ceiling fans.




Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
875 sqft
Pet-friendly community provides residents with covered parking and a swimming pool, along with sundeck and cabana. Scottsdale Country Club and the Village at Shea are both located nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.




Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Spacious apartments among beautiful landscaping. Located in the heart of Scottsdale with easy access to shops and restaurants. Choice of two floor plans with fully fitted kitchen and bathroom. Amenities include fitness center, pool, spa.




Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1221 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.




Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1164 sqft
This green community boasts a gym, sauna, hot tub and pool. Apartments contain washers and dryers, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Next to the Coronado Golf Course and within walking distance of shops and restaurants.

June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Scottsdale rents decline sharply over the past month

Scottsdale rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Scottsdale stand at $1,091 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,359 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Scottsdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Scottsdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Scottsdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Scottsdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Scottsdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Scottsdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,359 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Scottsdale.
    • While Scottsdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Scottsdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Scottsdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

