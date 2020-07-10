AL
568 Luxury Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ

23 Units Available
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,462
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the art of refined living at The Griffin Apartments... The perfect blend of sophisticated and sultry, The Griffin is an art gallery by day and VIP lounge by night.
21 Units Available
DC Ranch
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,286
1452 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious floor plans and extra storage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and gym. Near the Pima Freeway. Beside TPC Scottsdale Champions Course.
12 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Standard
6811 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, with easy access to dining and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, trash valet and wine room.
16 Units Available
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1457 sqft
Walkable neighborhood near Museum of Contemporary Art. One- to two-bedroom units feature ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Twenty-four-hour concierge service with business center and internet. Pet friendly.
23 Units Available
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,329
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,239
1503 sqft
Modern, updated and right off Legacy Blvd. Chef-inspired kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Right outside the Camden Foothills, providing exceptional views. Updated throughout with hot tub, pool, and a courtyard on-site.
19 Units Available
Airpark
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,279
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,764
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,809
1301 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to parks, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Community includes amenities like hot tub, pool, parking and media room.
44 Units Available
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1135 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The 1 & 2 bedroom homes at The Halsten at Chauncey Lane are like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
26 Units Available
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1471 sqft
Inviting community of 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes in north Scottsdale. Open floor plans include spacious kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select homes feature open patios with direct access to common areas.
50 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,682
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,333
1348 sqft
Luxury amenities including a putting green, car wash area, and sauna. Interiors include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and washer/dryer. The pet-friendly apartments are on Camelback Road, across the street from Fashion Square Mall.
29 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,487
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,544
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1151 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
14 Units Available
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,257
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1157 sqft
Residents in this luxury community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, a concierge and a parking garage. Located in the heart of Scottsdale. Units feature walk-in closets and quartz countertops.
65 Units Available
Airpark
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,315
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1271 sqft
Elegant apartment living is here at The District at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Find your own slice of paradise at our pet-friendly penthouse, one-, or two-bedroom apartments.
30 Units Available
Airpark
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,277
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1131 sqft
Luxury amenities, including indoor club room, fitness facility and parking structure. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, close to shopping at the Scottsdale Shops. Residents can choose from studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments.
6 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,860
1242 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1498 sqft
Condo-style apartments and bespoke floor plans meld with outdoor fire pits at Ten Wine Lofts, Scottsdale, AZ. Lobby service and on-site clubhouse add another element of luxury and comfort. Close to Main Street Arts District.
59 Units Available
Kierland
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,610
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1285 sqft
Designed by award-winning architects David C. Hovey, FAIA, and David Hovey Jr., AIA, these luxurious new residences offer an experience of desert living unlike any other.
183 Units Available
Airpark
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,464
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1411 sqft
Vitri will set a new standard of apartment living, seamlessly combining design, modern-day conveniences and an elevated level of service. Vitri is now open! CHOOSE THE TYPE OF LEASING EXPERIENCE THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2.
17 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,279
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1106 sqft
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office.
21 Units Available
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1031 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1724 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, spa, and cabanas. Units include nine-foot ceiling with molding, convenient pantry, and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Close to Sprouts Farmers Market and Pinnacle Peak Country Club.

1 Unit Available
Scottsdale Highlands
8550 E Sells Dr
8550 East Sells Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2634 sqft
Available 08/01/20 OLD TOWN 4 BEDROOM RETRO MODERN - NEWLY RENOVATED! - Property Id: 270237 Incredible retro modern 4 bedroom in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.

1 Unit Available
8220 E Crestwood Way
8220 East Crestwood Way, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
OLD TOWN 4 BEDROOM DESIGNER HOME! - Property Id: 270094 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease.

1 Unit Available
8338 E Monterosa St
8338 East Monterosa Street, Scottsdale, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$3,950
3000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 6BED/2BATH - OLD TOWN - PRIVATE POOL - FIRE PIT - Property Id: 245074 Totally renovated, 5 star luxury home: fire pit, private pool, BBQ grill, designer furnishings, outdoor dining, yard games & more.

1 Unit Available
8707 E Rose Ln
8707 East Rose Lane, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1600 sqft
ROSE LANE - FURNISHED OLD TOWN HOME! PRIVATE POOL - Property Id: 241938 Fully furnished home in Old Town Scottsdale with a private pool! Large 3bedroom layout plus playroom.

1 Unit Available
3931 N 86th St
3931 North 86th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1650 sqft
86TH - JUST RENOVATED OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE HOME! - Property Id: 237859 JUST RENOVATED - OLD TOWN! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with private pool! Located minutes from shopping, nightlife, outdoor activities, restaurants, cafes, Camelback hiking, biking

1 Unit Available
3943 North 65th Street
3943 North 65th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3330 sqft
3943 North 65th Street Available 08/01/20 3943 North 65th Street Scottsdale, Arizona 85251 - Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bed 3 bath ranch in the heart of Arcadia! This single level split floor plan exudes Charm, Comfort and Character! Gourmet
Rent Report
Scottsdale

July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Scottsdale rents decline sharply over the past month

Scottsdale rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Scottsdale stand at $1,083 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,349 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Scottsdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Scottsdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Scottsdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Scottsdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Scottsdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Scottsdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,349 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Scottsdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Scottsdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Scottsdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

