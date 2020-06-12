Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

474 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ

Last updated June 12
33 Units Available
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1421 sqft
Camden Legacy features 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with open floor plans and in-unit laundry. Additional amenities include hardwood floors and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community is close to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter.
Last updated June 12
11 Units Available
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1199 sqft
IMT Desert View is located in the North Scottsdale neighborhood and offers close proximity to the dining, shopping and entertainment of Phoenix. The community's units offer carpet, hardwood floors, ranges, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12
30 Units Available
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1502 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to Loop 101. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes parking garage, media room, sauna, tennis court and hot tub.
Last updated June 12
24 Units Available
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1126 sqft
Sophisticated kitchens have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Residence features communal coffee bar. Bus stop nearby on East Bell Road.
Last updated June 12
Monterey at Mountain View
24 Units Available
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1374 sqft
Located close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Units have open kitchen plans with stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour fitness center, hot tub and business center.
Last updated June 12
Downtown Scottsdale
52 Units Available
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,658
1768 sqft
Luxury amenities including a putting green, car wash area, and sauna. Interiors include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and washer/dryer. The pet-friendly apartments are on Camelback Road, across the street from Fashion Square Mall.
Last updated June 12
23 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1166 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Scottsdale just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Old Town. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom units with fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12
$
DC Ranch
23 Units Available
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1452 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious floor plans and extra storage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and gym. Near the Pima Freeway. Beside TPC Scottsdale Champions Course.
Last updated June 12
Scottsdale Ranch
8 Units Available
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1231 sqft
Renovated one, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The complex has a pool, gym and clubhouse while Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center is on the doorstep for even more healthy living.
Last updated June 12
$
13 Units Available
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1449 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated June 12
15 Units Available
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1275 sqft
This green community boasts a gym, sauna, hot tub and pool. Apartments contain washers and dryers, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Next to the Coronado Golf Course and within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 12
35 Units Available
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1316 sqft
Great location in Scottsdale, close to shopping, parks and dining. Luxury units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, internet access, tennis courts and volleyball court.
Last updated June 12
13 Units Available
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1457 sqft
Walkable neighborhood near Museum of Contemporary Art. One- to two-bedroom units feature ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Twenty-four-hour concierge service with business center and internet. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12
28 Units Available
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1158 sqft
Recently renovated, furnished apartments feature garbage disposal and hardwood floors. Situated near Cholla Park and Ancala Country Club. Apartment amenities include yoga, coffee bar and hot tub for relaxation.
Last updated June 12
$
23 Units Available
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1724 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, spa, and cabanas. Units include nine-foot ceiling with molding, convenient pantry, and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Close to Sprouts Farmers Market and Pinnacle Peak Country Club.
Last updated June 12
65 Units Available
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1345 sqft
Nestled in the vibrant North Scottsdale neighborhood, complete with a myriad of dining and entertainment options, our luxury apartment homes offer a wide variety of features and amenities that cater to all your needs.
Last updated June 12
$
23 Units Available
The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1411 sqft
Excellent location close to Scottsdale Sports Complex, Scottsdale Airport, and golf at Sanctuary and TPC. Apartments feature track lighting, breakfast bar, and walk-in closets. Community includes fitness center, business center, and weekly yoga class.
Last updated June 12
$
26 Units Available
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1471 sqft
Inviting community of 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes in north Scottsdale. Open floor plans include spacious kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select homes feature open patios with direct access to common areas.
Last updated June 12
26 Units Available
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxurious community offers parking, pool, trash valet, and dog park. Great location in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Last updated June 12
$
39 Units Available
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1374 sqft
Situated in the heart of North Scottsdale, this community offers outstanding access to shops and dining. Units include updated kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, private terraces, walk-in closets, and ample natural light.
Last updated June 12
$
Downtown Scottsdale
13 Units Available
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1385 sqft
Individual balconies with breathtaking views, washer and dryers, fully equipped kitchens and full access to swimming pool and spas. Superb walking and jogging trails close by and within walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale.
Last updated June 12
$
22 Units Available
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1559 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature ceiling fans, vinyl wood plank flooring, and ice maker. Community includes fitness center, pools, and wet bar. Located close to Eldorado Park and Vista Del Camino Park.
Last updated June 12
$
18 Units Available
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1317 sqft
The Scottsdale Springs community is located near Osborn Park and offers proximity to Old Town Scottsdale and the Waterfront. The one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer walk-in closets, carpet, patios or balconies and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12
18 Units Available
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1348 sqft
Close to hot spots in Scottsdale, including the Four Peaks Brewery and TPC. Easy access to hiking trails and malls. Astounding views from private balconies. Amenities include garages and Roman soaking tubs.

June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Scottsdale rents decline sharply over the past month

Scottsdale rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Scottsdale stand at $1,091 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,359 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Scottsdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Scottsdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Scottsdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Scottsdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Scottsdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Scottsdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,359 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Scottsdale.
    • While Scottsdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Scottsdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Scottsdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

