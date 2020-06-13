Apartment List
/
AZ
/
scottsdale
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM

139 Accessible Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
$
Airpark
21 Units Available
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,154
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,251
1131 sqft
Luxury amenities, including indoor club room, fitness facility and parking structure. Located in the heart of Scottsdale, close to shopping at the Scottsdale Shops. Residents can choose from studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
$
13 Units Available
Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,274
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1155 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The studio, 1 2 bedroom homes at Carter are like nothing you've ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,117
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1006 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 101. Also close to McDowell Mountain Regional Park. Pet-friendly apartments situated in lush grounds with mature landscaping. Multiple on-site amenities, including a coffee bar, fitness center and heated swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Airpark
59 Units Available
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,435
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1271 sqft
Elegant apartment living is here at The District at Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. Find your own slice of paradise at our pet-friendly penthouse, one-, or two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Airpark
35 Units Available
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,380
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1173 sqft
Sophisticated studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments in a green and friendly community. Complex has a gym, pool, clubhouse and wine room for mingling with the neighbors.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
950 sqft
Fireside East Apartments is located at 7740 E Glenrosa Ave Scottsdale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
30 Units Available
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$860
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1028 sqft
Scottsdale 59 is currently undergoing an extensive renovation to bring urban sophistication and contemporary design to one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the valley! Don’t settle for mediocre apartment living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
21 Units Available
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
905 sqft
Imagine living the lifestyle your dreams are made of. Welcome to Broadstone Ancala apartments located in North Scottsdale, and picture yourself stepping in luxurious contemporary interiors, perfected with custom touches.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
$
21 Units Available
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1559 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature ceiling fans, vinyl wood plank flooring, and ice maker. Community includes fitness center, pools, and wet bar. Located close to Eldorado Park and Vista Del Camino Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
26 Units Available
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1471 sqft
Inviting community of 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes in north Scottsdale. Open floor plans include spacious kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select homes feature open patios with direct access to common areas.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Scottsdale
28 Units Available
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,665
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1151 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
DC Ranch
20 Units Available
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1452 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious floor plans and extra storage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and gym. Near the Pima Freeway. Beside TPC Scottsdale Champions Course.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Scottsdale
8 Units Available
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,733
1290 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1563 sqft
Condo-style apartments and bespoke floor plans meld with outdoor fire pits at Ten Wine Lofts, Scottsdale, AZ. Lobby service and on-site clubhouse add another element of luxury and comfort. Close to Main Street Arts District.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,427
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
949 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in great, convenient location. Top features include hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and balcony. Just three miles from downtown Scottsdale and 15 miles from Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
17 Units Available
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,356
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1157 sqft
Residents in this luxury community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, a concierge and a parking garage. Located in the heart of Scottsdale. Units feature walk-in closets and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Airpark
21 Units Available
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,339
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1301 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to parks, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Community includes amenities like hot tub, pool, parking and media room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
23 Units Available
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,449
1031 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,360
1724 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, spa, and cabanas. Units include nine-foot ceiling with molding, convenient pantry, and plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Close to Sprouts Farmers Market and Pinnacle Peak Country Club.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1125 sqft
Pet-friendly community provides residents with covered parking and a swimming pool, along with sundeck and cabana. Scottsdale Country Club and the Village at Shea are both located nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,090
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Spacious apartments among beautiful landscaping. Located in the heart of Scottsdale with easy access to shops and restaurants. Choice of two floor plans with fully fitted kitchen and bathroom. Amenities include fitness center, pool, spa.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
19 Units Available
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,183
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
950 sqft
Beautiful location in Scottsdale close to shopping and dining. Residents enjoy units with central A/C, patios or balconies, and washers and dryers. The community features two large pools and a spa.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6579 E Amber Sun Drive
6579 East Amber Sun Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
2451 sqft
This beautiful South facing Home with Golf Course Views of the 2nd Fairway is your ideal Vacation Retreat close to the Terravita Clubhouse. The Arcus Model with Bonus Room is upgraded to accommodate Guests with Mobility Challenges.
Results within 1 mile of Scottsdale
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
12 Units Available
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,186
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1069 sqft
Spacious, bright units feature in-unit laundry and extra storage. Modern community with carefully groomed grounds, concierge and internet cafe. Pet friendly. Scottsdale Airport and the Scottsdale Links are just a few miles away.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
$
20 Units Available
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,364
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1456 sqft
Great location, close to WestWorld of Scottsdale and TPC Scottsdale. Residents enjoy units with dual-pane insulated windows, plush carpeting, and distressed plank flooring. Community has pool, pool with wet bar, and business center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Kierland
36 Units Available
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1376 sqft
Resort-style living with first-class amenities, including a large pool, hot tub, sauna, volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, and lush courtyard. Elegant interiors are recently renovated and come equipped with relaxing bathtubs.

June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Scottsdale rents decline sharply over the past month

Scottsdale rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Scottsdale stand at $1,091 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,359 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Scottsdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Scottsdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Scottsdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Scottsdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Scottsdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Scottsdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,359 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Scottsdale.
    • While Scottsdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Scottsdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Scottsdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsScottsdale 3 BedroomsScottsdale Accessible ApartmentsScottsdale Apartments under $1,000Scottsdale Apartments under $900
    Scottsdale Apartments with BalconyScottsdale Apartments with GarageScottsdale Apartments with GymScottsdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsScottsdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsScottsdale Apartments with ParkingScottsdale Apartments with Pool
    Scottsdale Apartments with Washer-DryerScottsdale Cheap PlacesScottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Furnished ApartmentsScottsdale Luxury PlacesScottsdale Pet Friendly PlacesScottsdale Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
    Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
    Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
    Scottsdale RanchAirpark
    Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
    Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
    Paradise Valley Community College