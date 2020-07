San Portales by Mark-Taylor

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center car charging carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments guest parking guest suite hot tub key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

You want relaxed living in an enviable desert landscape. San Portales gives you room to live your dreams and spread your wings. With the largest per-unit footprint available anywhere in Arizona, this is living.