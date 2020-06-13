174 Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ

Other Useful Info

One thing you must know about Chandler (and Arizona in general), especially if you’re a 20 or 30 something. Sort of like how Burger King is the home of the “Whopper”.

A “Super Extreme DUI” is if a drunk driver’s blood alcohol level is above .200 (“Whoa, how many Apple Pucker shots did you take, braaah??”) it carries a minimum jail term of 30 days. So just be smart, and don’t drink and drive, not like you would anyway, but since DUI laws vary so much from state to state it’s something to be aware of.

Chandler is good place to settle down if you’re trying to avoid the big city rush of Phoenix. The rent is reasonable and the living spaces are many, it’s just up to you to choose what area really fits you most. You really can’t go wrong, regardless of your decision.

Happy Hunting!