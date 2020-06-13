174 Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ📍
So you’re new to town. One of the first questions anyone has is naturally, “What areas do I avoid?” Well, since Ice-T lives in Chandler, just don’t go near his house. Kidding- I’m sure “Ice” is a very nice, reasonable man. Who happens to be the writer of a song called “Cop Killer.” But doesn’t he also play a cop on Law and Order? You’ll be fiiine.
Intel employs the most Chandler citizens of any employer in the city. Several high-technology manufacturing firms (Orbital Sciences Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor) also setup shop in Chandler and actually employ 25% percent of all workers in the city. For this reason, a lot of transplants who came from out of state to work in Phoenix or thereabouts, end up renting a place in Chandler to further their careers. To illustrate how plain it is, Forbes magazine voted it one of the most boring cities in America 2 years ago. Think of it as a rest stop on the way to a better job/living arrangement five or so years in the future. And that’s not to say anything negative about Chandler, but it’s more of a temporary destination than a final one. Sort of like how your five minute “debut” in Girls Gone Wild a couple years ago was just temporary until your “acting career” took off. Welcome to Chandler! We’re glad you’re here!
This will obviously determine the kind of apartments you can expect to find in Chandler, or anywhere for that matter. For a 1 bedroom place in Chandler, anticipate spending a minimum of $620 to $650 a month rent for an apartment with anywhere from 650 to 700 square feet. But for instance, say you are looking for a 2 bedroom with a price range of $850 to $1000 per month (average median rent in Chandler is just over $1,000 per month); Chandler is loaded with apartments of this ilk and generally a dollar in rent translates to about one square foot of apartment space. That amount of money will get you a nice place in a good, clean part of town (which the whole town is, excluding downtown) with access to strip malls, shopping and any other convenience that you could expect to find in a suburb of a major city.
Availability of apartments in Chandler is never really a concern because there are so many around to house the tech-workers who cycle in and out. Residents are generally only in a space for a year or two; no one is renting an apartment and living there for ten years. A 12-month lease is the standard, but in case you just want to get your feet wet and see what Chandler is like, there is no shortage of “Temporary Housing” i.e. apartments or houses you can rent for a month or two. The town is primarily comprised of young professionals that are renting, or young professionals who work in Phoenix but didn’t want to overpay for a house in Phoenix. There’s a reason why the “median resident age” is just over 31 years old.
One of the areas that sorely lacks in and around Chandler is reliable public transportation. In fact, most locals don’t rely on it because it just really isn’t that great. Having a car is just about the only way to get around with any predictability. The City of Chandler just recently announced budget cuts will reduce the level of service from now until January of 2012, so don’t expect the public transportation option to improve any time soon.
One thing you must know about Chandler (and Arizona in general), especially if you’re a 20 or 30 something. Sort of like how Burger King is the home of the “Whopper”.
A “Super Extreme DUI” is if a drunk driver’s blood alcohol level is above .200 (“Whoa, how many Apple Pucker shots did you take, braaah??”) it carries a minimum jail term of 30 days. So just be smart, and don’t drink and drive, not like you would anyway, but since DUI laws vary so much from state to state it’s something to be aware of.
Chandler is good place to settle down if you’re trying to avoid the big city rush of Phoenix. The rent is reasonable and the living spaces are many, it’s just up to you to choose what area really fits you most. You really can’t go wrong, regardless of your decision.
Happy Hunting!
June 2020 Chandler Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Chandler rents decline sharply over the past month
Chandler rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chandler stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,442 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chandler's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chandler, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
- Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
- Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chandler
As rents have increased slightly in Chandler, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chandler is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
- Chandler's median two-bedroom rent of $1,442 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Chandler.
- While Chandler's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chandler than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Chandler is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Chandler’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
Apartment List has released Chandler’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Chandler renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied widely across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Chandler, some aspects can be better."
Key findings in Chandler include the following:
- Chandler renters gave their city an A+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Chandler were weather and quality of local schools, which both received A- grades.
- The areas of concern to Chandler renters are commute time, public transit and social life, which all received C grades.
- Chandler did relatively well compared to other cities in Arizona, including Phoenix (B-), Tucson (D) and Mesa (C+).
- Chandler did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), Seattle, WA (B+) and Philadelphia, PA (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the constant change in the city but the fact that the history has been preserved." – Rylee G.
- "Chandler is a nice, easy-going community. However, luxury apartments are being built all over, which means rent prices are going up." – Janell O.
- "I like that it’s quiet and there’s not a lot of crime. But traffic is horrible." – Claire
- "It’s a great community thriving with local businesses, which really give you a taste of the culture."- Nicolas A.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.