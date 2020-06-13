174 Apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
12 Units Available
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,114
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
906 sqft
Close to some of Chandler's best schools, shops, museums and parks. Each apartment is equipped with a walk-in closet, private balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Coffee bar, fitness center and multiple swimming pools on-site.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
$
Fox Crossing
9 Units Available
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1182 sqft
A captivating green oasis. Open floor plans featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, bike storage and updated appliances. Yoga, pool, internet cafe and fire pit for luxury, high-end living. Pet-friendly with patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
9 Units Available
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,371
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1276 sqft
Disabled-friendly and smoke-free community that has parking garages, car wash area, and yoga, as well as other amenities. Homes have extra storage space and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
Octotillo
21 Units Available
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,074
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1320 sqft
You'll love coming home to these elegant apartments, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Spend the day relaxing at the sparkling pool, sauna, tennis court or media room. Here, convenience is key.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Octotillo
25 Units Available
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,153
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1290 sqft
Residents live on stunning 1,900 acres with rolling fairways, tall trees and waterfalls. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances. Community includes access to gym, pool, yoga and car-charging stations.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
31 Units Available
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1245 sqft
Perfect mixture of elegance and style with can't-miss social spaces, featuring a resort-style pool and spa, yoga studio and fitness center, and spacious dog park. Recently updated homes include granite counters.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
19 Units Available
San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,155
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1278 sqft
Luxurious homes feature arched hallways, 9-foot ceilings and abundant storage. Located in Chandler School District, close to employers like Banner Health and Bank of America. Community includes fountain, lush landscaping and resort-like atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,223
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1054 sqft
Uptown Chandler area near Fashion District and tech companies. Stainless steel kitchens with ice maker, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Pet-friendly community with sports, games, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
20 Units Available
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,162
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1166 sqft
This is where elegance meets style. Fresh interiors with hardwood floors, granite counters and central air for comfort. Nest technology throughout the community with features like a yoga studio, refreshing pool, gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
156 Units Available
District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1279 sqft
Smart. Connection. Community. Just a few of the things that come standard at The District at Chandler. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes near Intel were made to make your life easier – and a lot more high tech.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:17am
24 Units Available
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,132
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is a short walk to the shops on West Germann Road and a shorter drive to Route 202. Residents have the choice from one-, two- and three-bedroom units in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
30 Units Available
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,049
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1232 sqft
Luxury community has multiple pools and spas, basketball court, and fitness center. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Great location in Chandler close to pharmacy, banks, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
$
The Island at Ocotillo
21 Units Available
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,099
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1106 sqft
Arista at Ocotillo is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community located in the heart of Ocotillo! Our master planned midrise community in Chandler, AZ offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
24 Units Available
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1230 sqft
Coronado Crossing sits just off the 101, a stone's throw from Thude Park. Units are pet-friendly and feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and fresh carpet.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
17 Units Available
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1254 sqft
Apartments include bay windows, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features tech center, fitness center, and yoga. Located next to Sprouts Farmers Market and Coldstone Creamery and close to the Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
$
10 Units Available
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,315
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1142 sqft
Just minutes from the Promenade at Fulton Ranch and Fulton Ranch Towne Center, this community offers residents a 24-hour gym, detached garages and outdoor cookout areas. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and updated carpeting.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
$
7 Units Available
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$1,102
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,227
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1159 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Chandler Fashion District close to Downtown Chandler and Price Road. Community features resort-style pool, fitness facility and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Downtown Chandler
18 Units Available
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Studio
$709
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature wood-like flooring, lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings. A pool and gym are on site. The pet-friendly apartment community is near the 202 freeway and close to shopping venues like Chandler Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
10 Units Available
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1438 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and open layouts. Lots of community offerings, including a grilling station, pool, and gym. Conveniently located near Chandler Fashion Center, Wild Horse Pass Casino and Loop 101.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,041
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1320 sqft
Luxury community includes swimming pools, whirlpool spas and fitness center. Located in Chandler, with easy access to major highways for commuters. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, ice maker and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Octotillo
13 Units Available
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1058 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Trevi
635 S Ellis St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$960
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1249 sqft
Situated just a short drive away from Chandler's best dining options and coolest golf courses. Residents have access to resort-style swimming pools, spas, a fitness center, Wi-Fi enabled clubhouse and game rooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Joshua Village
22 Units Available
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,082
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1198 sqft
Convenient location close to beautiful, 40-acre Desert Breeze Park. Luxurious community has 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, pool, and gym. Units feature patio/balcony, unit laundry, fireplace, ceiling fans, and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1312 sqft
Proximity to Interstate 10 provides a quick commute. Stylish condos boast large bathrooms and fully equipped kitchens. Relax in the community swimming pool or hot tub.

Median Rent in Chandler

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Chandler is $1,157, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,442.
Studio
$952
1 Bed
$1,157
2 Beds
$1,442
3+ Beds
$2,098
City GuideChandler
Chandler is a suburb of Phoenix located in what locals call the “East Valley’. And really, Chandler is the consummate “suburb”; it’s a place just outside a major city where people who don’t want to pay to live in Phoenix, live. The cost of living there is considerably less, especially concerning apartments, with the cost of an apartment in Chandler being roughly half the cost of an apartment in downtown Phoenix.

Having trouble with Craigslist Chandler? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Questionable Neighborhoods

So you’re new to town. One of the first questions anyone has is naturally, “What areas do I avoid?” Well, since Ice-T lives in Chandler, just don’t go near his house. Kidding- I’m sure “Ice” is a very nice, reasonable man. Who happens to be the writer of a song called “Cop Killer.” But doesn’t he also play a cop on Law and Order? You’ll be fiiine.

Job Market

Intel employs the most Chandler citizens of any employer in the city. Several high-technology manufacturing firms (Orbital Sciences Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor) also setup shop in Chandler and actually employ 25% percent of all workers in the city. For this reason, a lot of transplants who came from out of state to work in Phoenix or thereabouts, end up renting a place in Chandler to further their careers. To illustrate how plain it is, Forbes magazine voted it one of the most boring cities in America 2 years ago. Think of it as a rest stop on the way to a better job/living arrangement five or so years in the future. And that’s not to say anything negative about Chandler, but it’s more of a temporary destination than a final one. Sort of like how your five minute “debut” in Girls Gone Wild a couple years ago was just temporary until your “acting career” took off. Welcome to Chandler! We’re glad you’re here!

What Are You Willing To Spend?

This will obviously determine the kind of apartments you can expect to find in Chandler, or anywhere for that matter. For a 1 bedroom place in Chandler, anticipate spending a minimum of $620 to $650 a month rent for an apartment with anywhere from 650 to 700 square feet. But for instance, say you are looking for a 2 bedroom with a price range of $850 to $1000 per month (average median rent in Chandler is just over $1,000 per month); Chandler is loaded with apartments of this ilk and generally a dollar in rent translates to about one square foot of apartment space. That amount of money will get you a nice place in a good, clean part of town (which the whole town is, excluding downtown) with access to strip malls, shopping and any other convenience that you could expect to find in a suburb of a major city.

Availability of Apartments

Availability of apartments in Chandler is never really a concern because there are so many around to house the tech-workers who cycle in and out. Residents are generally only in a space for a year or two; no one is renting an apartment and living there for ten years. A 12-month lease is the standard, but in case you just want to get your feet wet and see what Chandler is like, there is no shortage of “Temporary Housing” i.e. apartments or houses you can rent for a month or two. The town is primarily comprised of young professionals that are renting, or young professionals who work in Phoenix but didn’t want to overpay for a house in Phoenix. There’s a reason why the “median resident age” is just over 31 years old.

How Do I Get Around?

One of the areas that sorely lacks in and around Chandler is reliable public transportation. In fact, most locals don’t rely on it because it just really isn’t that great. Having a car is just about the only way to get around with any predictability. The City of Chandler just recently announced budget cuts will reduce the level of service from now until January of 2012, so don’t expect the public transportation option to improve any time soon.

Other Useful Info

One thing you must know about Chandler (and Arizona in general), especially if you’re a 20 or 30 something. Sort of like how Burger King is the home of the “Whopper”.

A “Super Extreme DUI” is if a drunk driver’s blood alcohol level is above .200 (“Whoa, how many Apple Pucker shots did you take, braaah??”) it carries a minimum jail term of 30 days. So just be smart, and don’t drink and drive, not like you would anyway, but since DUI laws vary so much from state to state it’s something to be aware of.

Chandler is good place to settle down if you’re trying to avoid the big city rush of Phoenix. The rent is reasonable and the living spaces are many, it’s just up to you to choose what area really fits you most. You really can’t go wrong, regardless of your decision.

Happy Hunting!

June 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chandler Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chandler Rent Report. Chandler rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chandler rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chandler rents decline sharply over the past month

Chandler rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chandler stand at $1,157 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,442 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Chandler's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chandler, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 2.3% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chandler

    As rents have increased slightly in Chandler, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chandler is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Chandler's median two-bedroom rent of $1,442 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% rise in Chandler.
    • While Chandler's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chandler than most large cities. For example, Albuquerque has a median 2BR rent of $888, where Chandler is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Chandler’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Chandler renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "...

    View full Chandler Renter Survey

    Here’s how Chandler ranks on:

    A+
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B+
    Recreational activities
    B
    Affordability
    A-
    Quality of schools
    C
    Social Life
    A-
    Weather
    C
    Commute time
    B
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    B
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Chandler’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Chandler renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied widely across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Chandler, some aspects can be better."

    Key findings in Chandler include the following:

    • Chandler renters gave their city an A+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Chandler were weather and quality of local schools, which both received A- grades.
    • The areas of concern to Chandler renters are commute time, public transit and social life, which all received C grades.
    • Chandler did relatively well compared to other cities in Arizona, including Phoenix (B-), Tucson (D) and Mesa (C+).
    • Chandler did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Los Angeles, CA (C+), Seattle, WA (B+) and Philadelphia, PA (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the constant change in the city but the fact that the history has been preserved." – Rylee G.
    • "Chandler is a nice, easy-going community. However, luxury apartments are being built all over, which means rent prices are going up." – Janell O.
    • "I like that it’s quiet and there’s not a lot of crime. But traffic is horrible." – Claire
    • "It’s a great community thriving with local businesses, which really give you a taste of the culture."- Nicolas A.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Chandler?
    In Chandler, the median rent is $952 for a studio, $1,157 for a 1-bedroom, $1,442 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,098 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chandler, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Chandler?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Chandler include Octotillo, The Provinces, The Island At Ocotillo, and Oasis Neighborhood.
    How pet-friendly is Chandler?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Chandler received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Chandler?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Chandler received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Chandler?
    Chandler renters gave their city a letter grade of A- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Chandler did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Chandler?
    Chandler renters gave their city a letter grade of C when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Chandler did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Chandler?
    Some of the colleges located in the Chandler area include Arizona State University-Tempe, GateWay Community College, Mesa Community College, Rio Salado College, and Paradise Valley Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Chandler?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chandler from include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Glendale.

