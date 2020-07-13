197 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Scottsdale, AZ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
21 Units Available
Scottsdale Shadows
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1213 sqft
Units at luxury community feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal pool table, volleyball court, pool, gym and dog park. Located near Scottsdale Shadows Executive Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
22 Units Available
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$986
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
968 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes come with large walk-in closets, private balconies and extra storage room. The gated community has guest suites, a basketball court and a spa.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
16 Units Available
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$977
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
960 sqft
Luxury living at its finest with world-class amenities: fitness center with yoga studio, sparkling pool with sundeck and spa, dog park, and more. Recently renovated with air conditioning, bathtub, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
810 sqft
Everything you need for a relaxed lifestyle can be found at Dwell. Enjoy spacious apartments, a dog park, picnic area and three refreshing pools, as well as easy access to schools, shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
23 Units Available
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$947
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
987 sqft
Recently renovated apartments within walking distance of Camelback Park and golf course. Hardwood floors, carpet and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community has courtyard, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
30 Units Available
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$880
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1028 sqft
Scottsdale 59 is currently undergoing an extensive renovation to bring urban sophistication and contemporary design to one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the valley! Don’t settle for mediocre apartment living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$870
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
955 sqft
Welcome to Scottsdale’s beautiful Shadow Ridge Apartments, conveniently located near all the best things Scottsdale has to offer.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$947
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$997
450 sqft
Scottsdale 5th Avenue is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Morningside Apartments is located at 7709 E Glenrosa Ave Scottsdale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
4003 N Parkway Avenue
4003 North Parkway Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
Cute, quite, 1bd/1bth apartment in the heart of Scottsdale.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH
7660 East Mckellips Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
520 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home next to Greenbelt and Lake Park, in a fantastic central location to Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe, in walking distance to everything! Mobile home is located in an All Ages Mobile Home Park next door to

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7436 E Chaparral Rd Unit 205B
7436 East Chaparral Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 BR, 1 bath is well maintained. Great community in the heart of Scottsdale closet to everything - 101, shopping, night life, restaurants, Diamondbacks Stadium. Nice quiet community with pool.
Results within 1 mile of Scottsdale
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
31 Units Available
North Tempe-College
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$887
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,024
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
961 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with energy-saving appliances in kitchens, hardwood floors and covered parking. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, play area and business center. Freeways 101 and 202 are close by.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
15 Units Available
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tides at East Arcadia in Phoenix. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
15 Units Available
Arcadia
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$850
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
930 sqft
Minutes from Old Cross Cut Canal Park and numerous boutique shops and restaurants. On-site amenities include pool, playground and courtyard. Dogs and cats allowed. Walk-in closets for extra storage and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Arcadia
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
805 sqft
Near downtown Phoenix, these garden apartment homes feature a lounging pool, outdoor dining and grilling areas, and carports. The interiors of the studio and one- to two-bedroom apartments offer the options of dens or patios.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 E Weber Dr
700 East Weber Drive, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$958
620 sqft
We ? Our Resident's!!! Santa Fe Court Apartments! - Property Id: 306172 Come Join Our Small Quaint Community And Let Our Home become Your Home!!! The benefits of living at Santa Fe Court- On Bus Line, Close to ASU, SR 51, Loop 202 & 101 Sparkling
Results within 5 miles of Scottsdale
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
19 Units Available
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$859
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1037 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Uptown Mesa with a pool, spacious closets, private balconies and covered parking. Close to public transportation and moments from the 60/101 interchange.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd, Mesa, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$868
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
888 sqft
Located on Loop 101 and close to Interstate 60 and Interstate 10. Recently renovated apartments with brushed nickel fixtures, colorful accent walls and private patio/balcony. Tennis and racquetball courts.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$922
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$928
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
938 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Monterra
1333 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$974
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$908
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
994 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community features a 24-hour gym, a pool and Jacuzzi. Apartments within the gated community boast in-unit laundry. Excellent location near Arizona State University and all major freeways. Phoenix Light Rail is nearby.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
Paradise Valley Oasis
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$825
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury abounds with hardwood floors, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym, and internet cafe. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Close to I-17 Paradise Valley Mall, Venturoso Park and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Riverside
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$830
317 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
788 sqft
Affordable apartments a stone's throw from the airport and the Phoenix Zoo. Recently renovated units contain walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry. Across the street from Jaycee Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Citrus Acres
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
450 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath in Great Phoenix Location! #22 - HOT DEAL!! LOW MOVE IN! LIMITED TIME OFFER!! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AVAILABLE!! Second floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit comes completely remodeled including new flooring throughout,

July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Scottsdale rents decline sharply over the past month

Scottsdale rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Scottsdale stand at $1,083 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,349 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Scottsdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Scottsdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, all of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Mesa has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,148, while one-bedrooms go for $921.
    • Over the past month, Scottsdale has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,349, while one-bedrooms go for $1,083.
    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,538; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.1% over the past year.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,102; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.9% over the past year.

    Scottsdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Scottsdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Scottsdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Arizona have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Tucson.
    • Scottsdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,349 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Scottsdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Albuquerque (+1.3%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Scottsdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Scottsdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $880
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    0
    2.9%
    Chandler
    $1,150
    $1,440
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Glendale
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    2%
    Scottsdale
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.7%
    1%
    Gilbert
    $1,230
    $1,540
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    0.3%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    0.1%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0
    0.7%
    Goodyear
    $1,190
    $1,480
    0.3%
    3.7%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0
    1%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.7%
    1.4%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    2.6%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.2%
    1.9%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

