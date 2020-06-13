Apartment List
/
AZ
/
scottsdale
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

155 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ

Finding an apartment in Scottsdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$870
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
810 sqft
Everything you need for a relaxed lifestyle can be found at Dwell. Enjoy spacious apartments, a dog park, picnic area and three refreshing pools, as well as easy access to schools, shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1166 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Scottsdale just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Old Town. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom units with fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
DC Ranch
23 Units Available
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,296
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1452 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious floor plans and extra storage. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, and gym. Near the Pima Freeway. Beside TPC Scottsdale Champions Course.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Scottsdale Ranch
8 Units Available
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1231 sqft
Renovated one, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The complex has a pool, gym and clubhouse while Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center is on the doorstep for even more healthy living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,060
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
863 sqft
The Scottsdale Springs community is located near Osborn Park and offers proximity to Old Town Scottsdale and the Waterfront. The one-, two-, and three-bedroom units offer walk-in closets, carpet, patios or balconies and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1125 sqft
Pet-friendly community provides residents with covered parking and a swimming pool, along with sundeck and cabana. Scottsdale Country Club and the Village at Shea are both located nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,380
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1449 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
Downtown Scottsdale
1 Unit Available
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$895
371 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful Studio Available for Immediate Move In! - The One Apartment Homes is in the heart of Scottsdale, AZ and is just a few steps away from all your living, dining, and shopping needs. There is easy access to all major freeways .
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
17 Units Available
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,360
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1157 sqft
Residents in this luxury community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, a concierge and a parking garage. Located in the heart of Scottsdale. Units feature walk-in closets and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
10 Units Available
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,021
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1199 sqft
IMT Desert View is located in the North Scottsdale neighborhood and offers close proximity to the dining, shopping and entertainment of Phoenix. The community's units offer carpet, hardwood floors, ranges, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
14 Units Available
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,508
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1289 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1457 sqft
Walkable neighborhood near Museum of Contemporary Art. One- to two-bedroom units feature ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Twenty-four-hour concierge service with business center and internet. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Paseo Village
9 Units Available
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,000
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1050 sqft
In Scottsdale's McCormick Ranch neighborhood, these apartment homes boast a pool, an eat-in kitchen, and a washer and dryer in select apartments. The convenient location puts residents close to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Scottsdale
13 Units Available
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1385 sqft
Individual balconies with breathtaking views, washer and dryers, fully equipped kitchens and full access to swimming pool and spas. Superb walking and jogging trails close by and within walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,279
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1275 sqft
This green community boasts a gym, sauna, hot tub and pool. Apartments contain washers and dryers, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Next to the Coronado Golf Course and within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
30 Units Available
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$865
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1028 sqft
Scottsdale 59 is currently undergoing an extensive renovation to bring urban sophistication and contemporary design to one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the valley! Don’t settle for mediocre apartment living.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
15 Units Available
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$799
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,084
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
960 sqft
Luxury living at its finest with world-class amenities: fitness center with yoga studio, sparkling pool with sundeck and spa, dog park, and more. Recently renovated with air conditioning, bathtub, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Scottsdale Shadows
17 Units Available
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,057
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1213 sqft
Units at luxury community feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal pool table, volleyball court, pool, gym and dog park. Located near Scottsdale Shadows Executive Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
30 Units Available
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
1175 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1502 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, with easy access to Loop 101. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes parking garage, media room, sauna, tennis court and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
8 Units Available
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,421
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1255 sqft
Spacious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes access to 24-hour gym, pool and parking. Situated in Phoenix, close to ASU, Scottsdale Community College and the Phoenix Zoo.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Monterey at Mountain View
25 Units Available
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,229
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1374 sqft
Located close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Units have open kitchen plans with stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour fitness center, hot tub and business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
34 Units Available
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,129
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1316 sqft
Great location in Scottsdale, close to shopping, parks and dining. Luxury units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, internet access, tennis courts and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
Airpark
21 Units Available
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,339
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,859
1301 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to parks, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Community includes amenities like hot tub, pool, parking and media room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:49pm
53 Units Available
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,509
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1135 sqft
Rethink upscale apartment living. The 1 & 2 bedroom homes at The Halsten at Chauncey Lane are like nothing you’ve ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
24 Units Available
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,175
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
947 sqft
Community amenities include a fireside lounge, 24-hour gym and pool. Homes come with private fireplaces and extra storage room. Located close to Route 51, providing easy connectivity to Scottsdale Airport.
City Guide for Scottsdale, AZ

Congratulations! If you’re moving to Scottsdale, you’re probably doing alright for yourself. Scottsdale is one of the more exclusive enclaves of the greater Phoenix desert metroplex. A hop and a skip from downtown and right next door to college town Tempe, you’ll never be lacking for food, entertainment, or shopping around here. Pop open a nice bottle of wine and read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Scottsdale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Scottsdale, AZ

Finding an apartment in Scottsdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsScottsdale 3 BedroomsScottsdale Accessible ApartmentsScottsdale Apartments under $1,000Scottsdale Apartments under $900
Scottsdale Apartments with BalconyScottsdale Apartments with GarageScottsdale Apartments with GymScottsdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsScottsdale Apartments with Move-in SpecialsScottsdale Apartments with ParkingScottsdale Apartments with Pool
Scottsdale Apartments with Washer-DryerScottsdale Cheap PlacesScottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Furnished ApartmentsScottsdale Luxury PlacesScottsdale Pet Friendly PlacesScottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College