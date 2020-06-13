204 Cheap Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ

AL
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
30 Units Available
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$860
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1028 sqft
Scottsdale 59 is currently undergoing an extensive renovation to bring urban sophistication and contemporary design to one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the valley! Don’t settle for mediocre apartment living.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
24 Units Available
The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1411 sqft
Excellent location close to Scottsdale Sports Complex, Scottsdale Airport, and golf at Sanctuary and TPC. Apartments feature track lighting, breakfast bar, and walk-in closets. Community includes fitness center, business center, and weekly yoga class.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
39 Units Available
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$900
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1374 sqft
Situated in the heart of North Scottsdale, this community offers outstanding access to shops and dining. Units include updated kitchens, nine-foot ceilings, private terraces, walk-in closets, and ample natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$870
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
810 sqft
Everything you need for a relaxed lifestyle can be found at Dwell. Enjoy spacious apartments, a dog park, picnic area and three refreshing pools, as well as easy access to schools, shopping and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Scottsdale
1 Unit Available
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$895
371 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful Studio Available for Immediate Move In! - The One Apartment Homes is in the heart of Scottsdale, AZ and is just a few steps away from all your living, dining, and shopping needs. There is easy access to all major freeways .
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
15 Units Available
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$799
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,063
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
960 sqft
Luxury living at its finest with world-class amenities: fitness center with yoga studio, sparkling pool with sundeck and spa, dog park, and more. Recently renovated with air conditioning, bathtub, and ample storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1126 sqft
Sophisticated kitchens have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of storage space. Residence features communal coffee bar. Bus stop nearby on East Bell Road.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,090
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
450 sqft
Scottsdale 5th Avenue is the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$860
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Scottsdale’s beautiful Shadow Ridge Apartments, conveniently located near all the best things Scottsdale has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1010 sqft
Orange Tree Villa Apartments is located at 4181 N Granite Reef Rd Scottsdale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 06:02am
23 Units Available
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$990
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
968 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes come with large walk-in closets, private balconies and extra storage room. The gated community has guest suites, a basketball court and a spa.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Paseo Village
9 Units Available
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,000
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1050 sqft
In Scottsdale's McCormick Ranch neighborhood, these apartment homes boast a pool, an eat-in kitchen, and a washer and dryer in select apartments. The convenient location puts residents close to shopping and dining.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7510 E THOMAS Road
7510 East Thomas Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$999
832 sqft
Charming lower unit in the heart of Scottsdale! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with pool view. Home features a cozy living room fireplace, a large master walk-in closet and more! Community features community pool and spa and tennis courts

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3237 N 66TH Street
3237 North 66th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
This quaint 1BR/1BA heart of old town Scottsdale will go fast! The unit has been totally remodeled custom Tenants pay own electric and gas. Laundry room on-site. Use listers app. Lister writes lease. Use listers app. Lister to write lease.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
2938 N 61ST Place
2938 North 61st Place, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this updated condo -conveniently located in South Scottsdale! Features include a large kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer & dryer, separate living & dining areas, sliding doors which open to a private

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7660 E Mckellips Rd # 83GH
7660 East Mckellips Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$899
520 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home next to Greenbelt and Lake Park, in a fantastic central location to Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe, in walking distance to everything! Mobile home is located in an All Ages Mobile Home Park next door to
Results within 1 mile of Scottsdale
Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
Arcadia
12 Units Available
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$745
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$865
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
930 sqft
Minutes from Old Cross Cut Canal Park and numerous boutique shops and restaurants. On-site amenities include pool, playground and courtyard. Dogs and cats allowed. Walk-in closets for extra storage and on-site laundry for convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
North Tempe-College
35 Units Available
Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$895
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
961 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with energy-saving appliances in kitchens, hardwood floors and covered parking. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, play area and business center. Freeways 101 and 202 are close by.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Arcadia
13 Units Available
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$869
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
805 sqft
Near downtown Phoenix, these garden apartment homes feature a lounging pool, outdoor dining and grilling areas, and carports. The interiors of the studio and one- to two-bedroom apartments offer the options of dens or patios.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1844 N 51st St Apt 5
1844 North 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
500 sqft
Studio apartment on 51st & McDowell! Ready for Immediate Move In! Unit is a studio apartment with a kitchen, bathroom, and a living room. Close to shopping centers, parks and restaurants, and bus stops. No Pets. No Section 8.
Results within 5 miles of Scottsdale
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
13 Units Available
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$925
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
780 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your lifestyle. Utilities included. Smoke-free community with swimming pool, clubhouse, study areas and laundry service. Pet-friendly. Walking distance to Light Rail station.
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
17 Units Available
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$929
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
875 sqft
Willow Creek apartments in Tempe, AZ enjoys easy access to Loop 101 and is in the locality of the Arizona State University's Sun Devil Stadium. Homes come with in-unit laundry and ceiling fan as standard.
Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
$
31 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$904
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$914
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
974 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Duke Manor
13 Units Available
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ
Studio
$715
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Convenient to Highways 60, 101 and 202. Multiple on-site amenities, including a bark park, laundry, fitness center and two swimming pools. On-site maintenance and covered car parking available. Rent includes air conditioning, heating and electricity.
Rent Report
Scottsdale

June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Scottsdale Rent Report. Scottsdale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Scottsdale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Scottsdale rents decline sharply over the past month

Scottsdale rents have declined 0.9% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Scottsdale stand at $1,091 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,359 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Scottsdale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Phoenix Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Scottsdale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Phoenix metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Gilbert has the most expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,541; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.9% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Surprise is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.3%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,352, while one-bedrooms go for $1,085.
    • Phoenix proper has the least expensive rents in the Phoenix metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,104; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 2.3% over the past year.

    Scottsdale rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Scottsdale, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Scottsdale is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Arizona as a whole logging rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Tucson.
    • Scottsdale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,359 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.9% increase in Scottsdale.
    • While Scottsdale's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Scottsdale than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Scottsdale.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Phoenix
    $890
    $1,100
    -0.2%
    2.3%
    Mesa
    $920
    $1,150
    -0.1%
    3.4%
    Chandler
    $1,160
    $1,440
    -0.8%
    1.2%
    Glendale
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.6%
    Scottsdale
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    1.9%
    Gilbert
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    3.9%
    Tempe
    $970
    $1,210
    -0.8%
    1.4%
    Peoria
    $1,180
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    3.1%
    Surprise
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Avondale
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.6%
    1.4%
    Goodyear
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    4%
    Buckeye
    $980
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Casa Grande
    $810
    $1,010
    0.8%
    1.8%
    Sun City
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    1.1%
    Apache Junction
    $590
    $730
    0.1%
    1.5%
    El Mirage
    $780
    $970
    0
    -0.2%
    Fountain Hills
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

