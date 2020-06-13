Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

704 Apartments for rent in Scottsdale, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,285
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Morningside Apartments is located at 7709 E Glenrosa Ave Scottsdale, AZ and is managed by Building Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Scottsdale
13 Units Available
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1385 sqft
Individual balconies with breathtaking views, washer and dryers, fully equipped kitchens and full access to swimming pool and spas. Superb walking and jogging trails close by and within walking distance to Old Town Scottsdale.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
39 Units Available
Centerra
11100 N 115th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
852 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with chef kitchens and fireplaces. Lots of community offerings, including a pool and dog park. Close to Ancala Village Shopping Center, Ancala Country Club and Cholla Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
$
21 Units Available
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
905 sqft
Imagine living the lifestyle your dreams are made of. Welcome to Broadstone Ancala apartments located in North Scottsdale, and picture yourself stepping in luxurious contemporary interiors, perfected with custom touches.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Airpark
192 Units Available
Vitri Apartments
15125 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,464
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1411 sqft
Vitri will set a new standard of apartment living, seamlessly combining design, modern-day conveniences and an elevated level of service. Vitri is now open!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
32 Units Available
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,209
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1421 sqft
Camden Legacy features 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments with open floor plans and in-unit laundry. Additional amenities include hardwood floors and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community is close to Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
34 Units Available
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,089
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1316 sqft
Great location in Scottsdale, close to shopping, parks and dining. Luxury units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, internet access, tennis courts and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
$
21 Units Available
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1559 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature ceiling fans, vinyl wood plank flooring, and ice maker. Community includes fitness center, pools, and wet bar. Located close to Eldorado Park and Vista Del Camino Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
5 Units Available
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
900 sqft
Luxurious units feature new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and stone countertops. Community offers well-kept grounds, resort style pool, and courtyards. Great for commuters, close to 101 freeway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
$
26 Units Available
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,139
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1471 sqft
Inviting community of 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes in north Scottsdale. Open floor plans include spacious kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select homes feature open patios with direct access to common areas.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
15 Units Available
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$799
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,063
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
960 sqft
Luxury living at its finest with world-class amenities: fitness center with yoga studio, sparkling pool with sundeck and spa, dog park, and more. Recently renovated with air conditioning, bathtub, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
8 Units Available
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,401
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1255 sqft
Spacious units offer laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes access to 24-hour gym, pool and parking. Situated in Phoenix, close to ASU, Scottsdale Community College and the Phoenix Zoo.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Scottsdale
8 Units Available
Standard
6811 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,664
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, with easy access to dining and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Luxury community includes pool, trash valet and wine room.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Scottsdale
28 Units Available
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,665
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1151 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1371 sqft
San Carlos apartments sit in the Scottsdale Horizon community. Just minutes from downtown Phoenix and nearby business centers, units feature bathtubs, extra storage, microwaves, refrigerators, and fireplaces. The community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1348 sqft
Close to hot spots in Scottsdale, including the Four Peaks Brewery and TPC. Easy access to hiking trails and malls. Astounding views from private balconies. Amenities include garages and Roman soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,279
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1275 sqft
This green community boasts a gym, sauna, hot tub and pool. Apartments contain washers and dryers, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Next to the Coronado Golf Course and within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
64 Units Available
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1345 sqft
Nestled in the vibrant North Scottsdale neighborhood, complete with a myriad of dining and entertainment options, our luxury apartment homes offer a wide variety of features and amenities that cater to all your needs.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
25 Units Available
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,179
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1371 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Luxurious community offers parking, pool, trash valet, and dog park. Great location in the heart of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,292
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the art of refined living at The Griffin Apartments... The perfect blend of sophisticated and sultry, The Griffin is an art gallery by day and VIP lounge by night.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Scottsdale
51 Units Available
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,493
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,773
1348 sqft
Luxury amenities including a putting green, car wash area, and sauna. Interiors include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and washer/dryer. The pet-friendly apartments are on Camelback Road, across the street from Fashion Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1150 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to shopping, schools, parks and restaurants. Residents live in luxury units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$870
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
810 sqft
Everything you need for a relaxed lifestyle can be found at Dwell. Enjoy spacious apartments, a dog park, picnic area and three refreshing pools, as well as easy access to schools, shopping and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1166 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Scottsdale just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Old Town. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom units with fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Scottsdale, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Scottsdale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

