in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite tennis court volleyball court 24hr maintenance business center car wash area carport cc payments coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments green community guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Located in the heart of Kota North Scottsdale at McDowell Mountain Ranch offers luxury living with six spacious floor plans, 24/7 fitness facilities and four resort-style pools and two spas, and close to an array of shops, restaurants and entertainment. With the Pima/Loop 101 Freeway just moments away, the entire Valley is within an easy commute. Kota's majestic mountain views, dramatic sunsets and award-winning landscaping offer residents a resort-like atmosphere. You'll have access to additional amenities nearby including volleyball, basketball and tennis courts as well as the Arabian Library, Citizen Center and Desert Canyon School right across the street. You will also have access to the exclusive master-plan amenities such as the McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic, Fitness Center, the McDowell Mountain Ranch Golf Club and community parks, soccer fields and baseball diamonds. Experience a resort lifestyle in the prestigious desert community of McDowell Mountain Ranch.