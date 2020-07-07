20451 N 98th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool

Single level ranch style home located in the heart of the DC Ranch community. This home has been remodeled with custom finishes throughout including rich hardwood flooring, wood beam ceiling in dining room, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. Offering four bedrooms with a split master suite design the layout is a functional space for optimal living and entertaining. Enjoy privacy and picturesque McDowell Mountain views from the spacious covered patio with heated pool and firepit. Located in close proximity to the DC Ranch Community Center, walking trails and Market Street shops and dining.