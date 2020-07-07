All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

20451 N 98th Place

20451 North 98th Place · No Longer Available
Location

20451 North 98th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
Single level ranch style home located in the heart of the DC Ranch community. This home has been remodeled with custom finishes throughout including rich hardwood flooring, wood beam ceiling in dining room, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. Offering four bedrooms with a split master suite design the layout is a functional space for optimal living and entertaining. Enjoy privacy and picturesque McDowell Mountain views from the spacious covered patio with heated pool and firepit. Located in close proximity to the DC Ranch Community Center, walking trails and Market Street shops and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20451 N 98th Place have any available units?
20451 N 98th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20451 N 98th Place have?
Some of 20451 N 98th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20451 N 98th Place currently offering any rent specials?
20451 N 98th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20451 N 98th Place pet-friendly?
No, 20451 N 98th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 20451 N 98th Place offer parking?
Yes, 20451 N 98th Place offers parking.
Does 20451 N 98th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20451 N 98th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20451 N 98th Place have a pool?
Yes, 20451 N 98th Place has a pool.
Does 20451 N 98th Place have accessible units?
No, 20451 N 98th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20451 N 98th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20451 N 98th Place has units with dishwashers.

