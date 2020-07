Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking guest suite hot tub key fob access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet volleyball court yoga

Living near Tempe and Scottsdale happens at San Travesia, where quality, comfort and convenience collide. For a night on the town, you'll have access to our complimentary driving service where all you pay is the tip. Just one of many good life conveniences at San Travesia.