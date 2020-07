Carter by Mark-Taylor

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub yoga accessible elevator 24hr maintenance alarm system car charging cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Rethink upscale apartment living. The studio, 1 2 bedroom homes at Carter are like nothing you've ever experienced. Deluxe in-home features combine with high-tech community amenities to create a breathtaking living experience. Take advantage of everything our desert home has to offer with endless opportunities to appreciate the outdoors - bike, hike, and discover the area's hidden gems. Spend your weekends indulging in delicious dining right in the neighborhood. Advance your career with nearby quality employers like American Express just around the corner. Down to the last detail, we're raising the bar with top-quality living in an unbeatable location. Welcome to Carter.