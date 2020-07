Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly bike storage car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar e-payments fire pit green community guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access key fob access online portal pool table

Situated at Scottsdale Waterfront with views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain, Broadstone Waterfront is luxury living with approachable elegance. Our flat, single, double and penthouse residences weave modern convenience with upscale finishes to create fresh, inviting and sustainable living spaces. Diverse experiences are just outside the door, from biking and running along the canal to first-class shopping, dining, arts and entertainment at Scottsdale Waterfront, Scottsdale Fashion Square and Old Town Scottsdale. Broadstone Waterfront — timeless appeal conveniently close to all the city has to offer.