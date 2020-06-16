All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 7011 E REDFIELD Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
7011 E REDFIELD Road
Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:10 AM

7011 E REDFIELD Road

7011 East Redfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7011 East Redfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fantastic split floorplan, Floors just resealed, carpets freshly cleaned and ready for move in. Hard to Find 3 bedroom near kierland for Under $2500. Beatiful backyard and sparkling pool ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7011 E REDFIELD Road have any available units?
7011 E REDFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7011 E REDFIELD Road have?
Some of 7011 E REDFIELD Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7011 E REDFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
7011 E REDFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7011 E REDFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 7011 E REDFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 7011 E REDFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 7011 E REDFIELD Road offers parking.
Does 7011 E REDFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7011 E REDFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7011 E REDFIELD Road have a pool?
Yes, 7011 E REDFIELD Road has a pool.
Does 7011 E REDFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 7011 E REDFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7011 E REDFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7011 E REDFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College