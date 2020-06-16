Fantastic split floorplan, Floors just resealed, carpets freshly cleaned and ready for move in. Hard to Find 3 bedroom near kierland for Under $2500. Beatiful backyard and sparkling pool ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7011 E REDFIELD Road have any available units?
7011 E REDFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7011 E REDFIELD Road have?
Some of 7011 E REDFIELD Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7011 E REDFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
7011 E REDFIELD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.