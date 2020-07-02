All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:38 PM

6521 North 19th Drive

6521 North 19th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6521 North 19th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
wow! absolutely gorgeous fully remodeled phoenix 3/2 house with updated custom paint, tile flooring, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, split master, expansive enclosed arizona room, washer/dryer, storage, carport parking, huge backyard, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any
errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6521 North 19th Drive have any available units?
6521 North 19th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6521 North 19th Drive have?
Some of 6521 North 19th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6521 North 19th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6521 North 19th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6521 North 19th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6521 North 19th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6521 North 19th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6521 North 19th Drive offers parking.
Does 6521 North 19th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6521 North 19th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6521 North 19th Drive have a pool?
No, 6521 North 19th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6521 North 19th Drive have accessible units?
No, 6521 North 19th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6521 North 19th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6521 North 19th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

