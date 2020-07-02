6521 North 19th Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters carport recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

wow! absolutely gorgeous fully remodeled phoenix 3/2 house with updated custom paint, tile flooring, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, split master, expansive enclosed arizona room, washer/dryer, storage, carport parking, huge backyard, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any

errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.