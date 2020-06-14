All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3826 West Villa Rita Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3826 West Villa Rita Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:44 PM

3826 West Villa Rita Drive

3826 West Villa Rita Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1196542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3826 West Villa Rita Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 West Villa Rita Drive have any available units?
3826 West Villa Rita Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3826 West Villa Rita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3826 West Villa Rita Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 West Villa Rita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 West Villa Rita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3826 West Villa Rita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3826 West Villa Rita Drive does offer parking.
Does 3826 West Villa Rita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3826 West Villa Rita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 West Villa Rita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3826 West Villa Rita Drive has a pool.
Does 3826 West Villa Rita Drive have accessible units?
No, 3826 West Villa Rita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 West Villa Rita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3826 West Villa Rita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3826 West Villa Rita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3826 West Villa Rita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3826 West Villa Rita Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity