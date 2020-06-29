All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

1910 North 94th Glen

1910 North 94th Glen · No Longer Available
Location

1910 North 94th Glen, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 North 94th Glen have any available units?
1910 North 94th Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1910 North 94th Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1910 North 94th Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 North 94th Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 North 94th Glen is pet friendly.
Does 1910 North 94th Glen offer parking?
No, 1910 North 94th Glen does not offer parking.
Does 1910 North 94th Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 North 94th Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 North 94th Glen have a pool?
No, 1910 North 94th Glen does not have a pool.
Does 1910 North 94th Glen have accessible units?
No, 1910 North 94th Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 North 94th Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 North 94th Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 North 94th Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 North 94th Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
