Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM
1 of 28
17664 N 52ND Place
17664 North 52nd Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
17664 North 52nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Arabian Views
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Perfect location..5 Bedrooms, bring the whole family to stay and relax. Plenty of room to enjoy your own space. Corner lot provides a large backyard with green space, pool and bbq.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17664 N 52ND Place have any available units?
17664 N 52ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17664 N 52ND Place have?
Some of 17664 N 52ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17664 N 52ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
17664 N 52ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17664 N 52ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 17664 N 52ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 17664 N 52ND Place offer parking?
No, 17664 N 52ND Place does not offer parking.
Does 17664 N 52ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17664 N 52ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17664 N 52ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 17664 N 52ND Place has a pool.
Does 17664 N 52ND Place have accessible units?
No, 17664 N 52ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17664 N 52ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17664 N 52ND Place has units with dishwashers.
