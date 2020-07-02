Mountain View Casitas

Lease Length: 7-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet (refundable).
fee: $150 per pet (non-refundable).
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs.
Parking Details: Assigned lot: included in lease (1 spot).