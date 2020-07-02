Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool e-payments parking 24hr maintenance guest parking internet access online portal

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



Make Yourself at Home....

Nestled in a quiet neighborhood. This beautiful property is conveniently located close to shopping, parks, schools and major freeways. Stay cool by our pool. Each apartment home comes with 2 beautiful fireplaces, walk in closets, washer and dryers in every unit and much more. You will love living here at Mountain View Casitas where you will feel right at home.