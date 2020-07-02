All apartments in Phoenix
Mountain View Casitas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Mountain View Casitas

1130 E Grovers Ave · (602) 783-8824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1130 E Grovers Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 229 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 270 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain View Casitas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
e-payments
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
online portal
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Make Yourself at Home....
Nestled in a quiet neighborhood. This beautiful property is conveniently located close to shopping, parks, schools and major freeways. Stay cool by our pool. Each apartment home comes with 2 beautiful fireplaces, walk in closets, washer and dryers in every unit and much more. You will love living here at Mountain View Casitas where you will feel right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet (refundable).
fee: $150 per pet (non-refundable).
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs.
Parking Details: Assigned lot: included in lease (1 spot).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain View Casitas have any available units?
Mountain View Casitas has 4 units available starting at $1,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Mountain View Casitas have?
Some of Mountain View Casitas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain View Casitas currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain View Casitas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain View Casitas pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain View Casitas is pet friendly.
Does Mountain View Casitas offer parking?
Yes, Mountain View Casitas offers parking.
Does Mountain View Casitas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mountain View Casitas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain View Casitas have a pool?
Yes, Mountain View Casitas has a pool.
Does Mountain View Casitas have accessible units?
No, Mountain View Casitas does not have accessible units.
Does Mountain View Casitas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mountain View Casitas has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Mountain View Casitas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

