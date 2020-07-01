All apartments in Phoenix
10610 South 48th Street
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

10610 South 48th Street

Location

10610 South 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 2/2 condo with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, like new carpet, updated paint, private patio, carport parking, gated, water/sewer/trash included, community pool, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible or any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10610 South 48th Street have any available units?
10610 South 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10610 South 48th Street have?
Some of 10610 South 48th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10610 South 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10610 South 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10610 South 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10610 South 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10610 South 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10610 South 48th Street offers parking.
Does 10610 South 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10610 South 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10610 South 48th Street have a pool?
Yes, 10610 South 48th Street has a pool.
Does 10610 South 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 10610 South 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10610 South 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10610 South 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

