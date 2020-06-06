Amenities

9223 Phinney Ave N Available 12/01/19 Short term Lease! Charming Seattle Home 3-6 months - Adorable three bedroom two bathroom home nestled into the heart of Greenwood. Pet friendly- fenced in backyard. Large living room with hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace. Central air conditioning!! Nice sized bedrooms (your King will fit!) Sunny kitchen with gas stove looks out to spacious backyard. Lots of room for storage in the home/garage. Off street parking. Beautiful view of the Olympics. Close to shops/restaurants on Greenwood Ave. Blocks to Safeway. Welcome home!



-Available 12/1/2019.

- 3 to 6 month lease.

-Tenants pay utilities and care for yard.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit $2500.

-Pets considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply.

