All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 9223 Phinney Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
9223 Phinney Ave N
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

9223 Phinney Ave N

9223 Phinney Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9223 Phinney Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9223 Phinney Ave N Available 12/01/19 Short term Lease! Charming Seattle Home 3-6 months - Adorable three bedroom two bathroom home nestled into the heart of Greenwood. Pet friendly- fenced in backyard. Large living room with hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace. Central air conditioning!! Nice sized bedrooms (your King will fit!) Sunny kitchen with gas stove looks out to spacious backyard. Lots of room for storage in the home/garage. Off street parking. Beautiful view of the Olympics. Close to shops/restaurants on Greenwood Ave. Blocks to Safeway. Welcome home!

-Available 12/1/2019.
- 3 to 6 month lease.
-Tenants pay utilities and care for yard.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit $2500.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Pets considered on a case by case basis, pet rent will apply.
Call today to schedule your viewing appointment.
View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

(RLNE3891163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9223 Phinney Ave N have any available units?
9223 Phinney Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 9223 Phinney Ave N have?
Some of 9223 Phinney Ave N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9223 Phinney Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
9223 Phinney Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9223 Phinney Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9223 Phinney Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 9223 Phinney Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 9223 Phinney Ave N offers parking.
Does 9223 Phinney Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9223 Phinney Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9223 Phinney Ave N have a pool?
No, 9223 Phinney Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 9223 Phinney Ave N have accessible units?
No, 9223 Phinney Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 9223 Phinney Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9223 Phinney Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate
3040 17th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Olympus
2801 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University